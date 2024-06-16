Zhang Yimou to direct film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem"

Film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" will be directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou,according to an announcement during the Shanghai International Film Festival.

A film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" will be directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou, according to an announcement on Sunday during the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The announcement was soon confirmed by the copyright holder Three-Body Universe Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

The film adaptation will be jointly developed by Three-Body Universe and Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., a Chinese media production company, Wang Changtian, chairman of Beijing Enlight Media, said during a forum held Sunday as part of the SIFF.

Chinese author Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy "The Three-Body Problem," marking a milestone in Chinese sci-fi literature, has been translated into more than 30 languages, amassing fans from countries including Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Animated, television and radio drama adaptations of "The Three-Body Problem" have already been developed in China.