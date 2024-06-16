﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Zhang Yimou to direct film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem"

Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
Film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" will be directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou,according to an announcement during the Shanghai International Film Festival.
Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0

A film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" will be directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou, according to an announcement on Sunday during the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The announcement was soon confirmed by the copyright holder Three-Body Universe Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

The film adaptation will be jointly developed by Three-Body Universe and Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., a Chinese media production company, Wang Changtian, chairman of Beijing Enlight Media, said during a forum held Sunday as part of the SIFF.

Chinese author Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy "The Three-Body Problem," marking a milestone in Chinese sci-fi literature, has been translated into more than 30 languages, amassing fans from countries including Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Animated, television and radio drama adaptations of "The Three-Body Problem" have already been developed in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Zhang Yimou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     