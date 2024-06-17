Shanghai Disneyland celebrates summer with waves of fun and music

"Catch the Wave" at Shanghai Disney Resort: A gathering of old and new friends to enjoy a summer getaway from June 21 to August 31.

Shanghai Disney Resort is offering a cool seasonal lineup of vibrant entertainment, new characters, new menus, and stylish merchandise to help guests have a cool summer getaway with their friends and family from June 21 to August 31.



Tigong / Ti Gong

Partysaurus Rex to make Backyard Splash debut

Rex from the Pixar Animation Studios "Toy Story" films will make a surprise appearance in the Backyard Splash Around – the interactive water play area in Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land at Shanghai Disney Resort – where he'll be turning up the party atmosphere in his first-ever dressup outfit from his Pixar short "Partysaurus Rex."

Ti Gong

Celebrate Stitch Day with new friend Angel

Stitch's pink sidekick, Angel, will land at Shanghai Disneyland to celebrate Stitch Day on June 26 with trouble-making space invader Experience 626, aka Stitch!

Starting on June 26, guests will have the opportunity to meet Angel, Lilo, or Stitch randomly in a series of very special appearances in Tomorrowland.

Ti Gong

Exciting water experiences

Guests will find plenty of places to relax across the resort, this time with an extra infusion of rhythm as a series of musical water experiences takes over.

On the Pepsi E-Stage, Ralph and Vanellope from Disney Animation's "Wreck It Ralph" are back on the dance floor with the return of the summer party, "Ralph Breaks the Dance Floor," igniting the atmosphere with pulsing electronic anthems and high-tempo dance moves interspersed with water splashing from the stage.

The popular JAMMitors transform bins and water buckets into dynamic percussion in this special summer edition of the performance.

Ti Gong

Fan-favorite experiences, including the "Summer Blast" castle show, the Disney "Explorer Band," and the summer edition of "Swabbie Fight" also return, followed by Disney Duffy's Splashing Pre-Parade on July 15, guaranteeing exciting performances with a healthy dose of water.