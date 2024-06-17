Feature / Entertainment

Argentine film 'Adult' introspects on father-son issues

Miao Zhenyang
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-06-17
Argentinian director Mariano González is taking a break from his usual strong dramatic content in his films to tell stories in a "profound way" with his latest work, "Adult."
Miao Zhenyang
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-06-17

"I'm trying to tell profound stories in a simple way," said Mariano González, director of the Argentinean film Adult. "And that's an Argentinean expression."

Mariano González, director of the Argentine film Adult

González has surprisingly abandoned his usual approach of strong dramatic conflict, opting for a simpler approach to guide the storyline in the face of the film's strong narrative conflict. He uses simple statements to discuss deeper issues, portraying a teenager who manages difficulties with a composure that surpasses his years.

Juan Minujín, who plays Antonio's father, Raúl, in the drama, shared an interesting anecdote from the shoot at the press conference.

Argentine film 'Adult' introspects on father-son issues

Juan Minujín speaks to the media.

"We filmed at director Mariano González's house. A lot of the props and clothes we used were from the director's real set, and the director's son was in the movie the whole time."

"I wanted to create an unusual feel for the crew," González said, "and to shoot it in such a way that it would incorporate the most realistic father-son relationship possible while the script was being read."

Like a documentary, the movie presents every challenge on the way to a teenager's growth and speaks the true meaning of growth in the director's mind: the so-called growth is not only the ability to take care of oneself but more importantly, the courage to face the truth head-on.

The story is filled with ups and downs, marked by multiple turning points, and revolves around the boy Antonio. It delicately depicts the relationship between father and son, as well as the son's growth to become capable of handling his own life after a series of events.

Argentine film 'Adult' introspects on father-son issues

From left: Actors Juan Minujín and Camila Peralta, producer Evanelina Rojas and director Mariano González

"Adult is one of the best scripts written by a director," says producer Evanelina Rojas. "We didn't have a national investment, but we made it work. We brought Argentine-style film to the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, to the international level."

Camila Peralta, who plays the character of Antonio's neighbor in the film, also expressed her excitement about seeing Argentine movie on the international stage.

"I'm very happy to have the premiere in Shanghai. I'm very excited to show an Argentine movie for the first time in such a distant country," said Peralta.

"And I'm very proud to be able to bring the Argentine story to a wider audience."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
