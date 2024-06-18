Bona Film Group announces new film projects at SIFF

During the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, Bona Film Group, a prominent force in China’s film industry, celebrated its 25th anniversary and announced new film projects.

Among the most highly anticipated movies by the group are the military film “Operation Leviathan,” fantasy film “A Legend,” and the romance “The Dream of the Red Chamber.”

Hong Kong director Dante Lam’s “Operation Leviathan” is a sequel to his 2018 hit movie “Operation Red Sea.” Advanced military equipment is showcased in the film to tell a story about a special operation of the Chinese navy in the deep sea. The film’s production is underway.

Stanley Tong's action-packed fantasy film “A Legend,” a follow-up to the 2005 box office success "The Myth,” will open in cinemas across China on July 12.

Director Tong presents breathtaking scenes in the movie, such as ancient battlefields and thousands of people riding horses. Artificial intelligence technology was applied to recreate Jackie Chan's image as a 27-year-old Chinese general of ancient times.

Based on Cao Xueqin's literary classic “A Dream of Red Mansions,” director Hu Mei’s “The Dream of the Red Chamber” will begin its national release on July 26.

“I am very fortunate to shoot this film during my lifetime,” Hu said. “I hope that more and more people will read this immortal Chinese masterpiece after watching our movie.”

Over past decades, Bona Film Group has produced and distributed many high-grossing movies, including “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” “Operation Red Sea,” and “The Taking of Tiger Mountain.”

The film group has witnessed and participated in the rapid market-oriented reforms and industrialization of Chinese cinema.

In spite of the group's past glories, Yu Dong, chairman of Bona, said it still faces new challenges as there have been significant changes in today’s film audiences, market, and the ecology of the industry.

Yu revealed that the group would use AI technology to make a sci-fi mini drama series about revelations at the Sanxingdui archaeological site in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

AI technology would be widely used in almost all aspects of the series’ production, from script creation, character design, and scene construction to special effects.

This new production method is believed to bring audiences a distinctive audio-visual experience, and give more freedom and innovation possibilities to film and TV creators.