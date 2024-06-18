Tickets for 'Bad Boys' go on sale in China

Advance tickets for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which will be released in China on June 22, went on sale on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao apps.

Following a successful box office run in North America and other markets, the movie will be released in Chinese cinemas, including IMAX theaters, on June 22.

The film was released in North America on June 7 and grossed US$56 million in its first weekend, making it the best first week for the "Bad Boys" film series and the finest performance at the North American box office in recent years.



So far, its global box office earnings have exceeded US$214 million.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the fourth film in the "Bad Boys" franchise follows two Miami police detectives' efforts to investigate the death of their former captain.

It retains the two officers' characteristic mix of adrenaline-pumping action and bawdy comedy.

The first-person shootout scene, shot by Will Smith himself with SnorriCam lenses, is a highlight of the film, giving the spectator the impression they are in a video game.

