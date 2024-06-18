Inspired stories enrich Asian New Talent candidate films

Directors and cast explain the many inspirations behind the dramatic movies that have won a place on the short list for prestigious awards at the ongoing SIFF.

Creators and cast of films shortlisted for the Asian New Talent category of the Golden Goblet Awards opened up about their inspiration at a Shanghai International Film Festival jury meeting on Tuesday.

A standout among the nominated movies is "The Absent" helmed by Xinjiang newcomer director Lu Dan who decided to use a cast with little or no previous acting experience for her debut feature film.

"The Absent" tells the story of Ivan, a hotel owner, and a wandering girl who meet unexpectedly in a small town during a harsh winter. It is nominated for five awards, including Best Movie.

Debut cast members Na Dier, who plays Ivan, and Re Fati, who plays the hotel owner, are both nominated for Best Actor.

"When the director invited me to be involved, I'd never been in a movie before, I don't even know how to sing," Re Fati said.

"The producer and director visited my home five or six times, but I was still unwilling to do it. Finally, my wife persuaded me. I didn't realize that once I started acting, I'd fall in love with it and couldn't stop at the end."



Wang Yi, the only professional actor from the cast of "The Absent" at the meeting, said she learned a lot during the production. "Sometimes for actors, we have to learn to be more real and sincerity is always a must," she said.

"The most attractive thing about this movie is its graphic sense," said Fedor Popov, producer of "Longer Than A Day." He said each image reflected the theme of the film, showing a sense of fatalism.

The drama is a study of a woman living with her husband and father-in-law on a horse farm on the Kazakh steppe, and how they are all estranged until the arrival of a French photographer.

Director Malika Mukhamejan said she made the film "with a special mission to promote tourism in Kazakhstan."

"I am from Kazakhstan, a country that is very large and beautiful," she said.

Mukhamejan was shortlisted at last year's festival for the Golden Goblet Awards for Short Films for her feature film debut "The Swallow." It explored how women dealt with loneliness and showcased the steppe landscapes of Kazakhstan.

Producer Liu Fan explained the tragic inspiration behind the genesis of "The Lost Daughter."

"There was a family in China who gave their daughter away to have a son, and when the son got leukemia, they went back to their daughter and begged her to help them save him," Liu said.

"We wanted to use this to discuss gender issues, family issues and human nature."

The movie focuses on a mother called Li Mei snared in the same predicament.

"I actually started writing this script in 2021," said director Zang Lianrong, "but it was very difficult to understand the emotions behind such an event to make progress.

"It wasn't until I had a daughter during this time that my understanding of women changed completely. I would unconsciously present aspects of the story to my own child," Zang added.

Self-taught director Abhilash Sharma adopted a monochrome style for his second feature film, a drama about the desperate lives of a poor couple living in a remote village in India.

"All the colors in life convey a lot to us and I wanted to express my emotions through black and white and show the struggles of the underclass people of India," the director of "In the Name of Fire" said.

"We left the only set of shots with color at the end of the film," Sharma said.

"I think it is important to give hope when it comes to cinema, and the color in the last scene is what gives a glimmer of hope to the audience."