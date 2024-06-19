Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Culture Square announces year-end program

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
It has been a tradition for the venue to host blockbuster shows at the end of each year and the 2024 grand finale will include both classic and new European and Chinese musicals.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0

Both classic and new musicals are featured in Shanghai Culture Square's newly announced 2024 year-end program.

It has been a tradition for the venue, known for its musical performances, to introduce blockbuster shows at the end of each year. The 2024 grand finale includes seven musical and concert productions lead by the original French musical "Notre Dame de Paris."

With music by Richard Cocciante and lyrics by Luc Plamondon, the musical proved its popularity among Shanghai audiences during its last two visits in 2019 and 2020. The return of the show from January 3 through 27, 2025, is also part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

The Italian musical "Casanova" and two German musical concerts "Rebecca" and "Ludwig² – The King is Back" will play to Shanghai audiences for the first time.

"Casanova," scheduled from December 20 to 28 at the Culture Square, gives life to the Venetian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, one of the most popular and controversial European characters during the 18th century.

Shanghai Culture Square announces year-end program

Italian musical actor Gian Marco Schiaretti stars in "Casanova."

Based on Matteo Strukul's best seller, "Giacomo Casanova - La sonata dei cuori infranti," the musical investigates Casanova's golden years after his return from exile, when he defends Venice from the power games it was living through in that period.

Italian musical actor Gian Marco Schiaretti, who played legendary fictional character Don Juan in front of Shanghai audiences in January, will take the role of Casanova.

German musical concert "Rebecca" is adapted from the 1938 novel of the same name by English novelist Daphne du Maurier. It revolves around wealthy Maxim DeWinter and his new wife's life in DeWinter's Cornish estate, Manderley.

Shanghai Culture Square announces year-end program
Ti Gong

Shanghai Culture Square vice general manager Fei Yuanhong introduces the year-end program.

As a musical concert version, the performance, scheduled from November 5 to 17, has the same costumes and length as the original German musical, but features new choreography, stage and lighting design, as well as a live orchestra.

"Ludwig² – The King is Back" tells the story of the fairytale king Ludwig II, whose life and death are to this day a mystery.

Ludwig ascended to the Bavarian throne in 1864 at the age of 18 but increasingly withdrew from daily affairs of state in favor of artistic and architectural projects. From his patronage of the composer Richard Wagner, Ludwig commissioned the construction of the lavish palace Neuschwanstein Castle, which is now visited annually by more than 1.5 million people.

Shanghai Culture Square announces year-end program

The concert version of the musical at the Culture Square from December 12 to 15 is also a national debut, showcasing an inner struggle between the hope of a peaceful society oriented to the arts and nature, and a reality that mercilessly opposes this utopia.

The Culture Square's year-end menu also includes two original Chinese musicals "Hamlet" (November 22 to 24) and "The Orphan of Zhao" (November 28 to December 1).

The Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano from Italy will make a return to Shanghai at the end of the year for six New Year concerts during which both classic and new songs will be performed.

Those interested can follow Shanghai Culture Square's WeChat account "SCS_Ticketing" for more information.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Venice
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     