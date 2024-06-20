﻿
Feature / Entertainment

8 young directors, producers and screenwriters honored with awards

The winners of SIFF YOUNG directors, producers, and screenwriters were announced at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 19.
SIFF YOUNG directors, producers and screenwriters are honored at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The winners of SIFF YOUNG directors, producers, and screenwriters were announced at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Out of 60 candidates in the running, directors Huo Meng, Zhao Ji, Jigme Trinley, Kong Dashan, producers Xie Meng and Ying Luojia, and playwright Chen Shu were named the winners.

Their films offered deep insights into the lives and feelings of ordinary people as well as societal changes from a variety of viewpoints.

Well-known Chinese director Guan Hu, who chaired the SIFF YOUNG recommendation panel this year, believes that young filmmakers require long-term support from industry veterans and in terms of policies for their projects.

Chinese filmmaker Guan Hu chairs the recommendation panel for this year’s SIFF YOUNG.

Director Wei Shujun

Producer Ying Luojia

"As new blood to Chinese cinema, they are contributing to the vitality and prosperity of the Chinese film market," Guan said.

Wei Shujun, whose film "Don't Worry, Be Happy" is competing for the Golden Goblet Awards at this year's festival, said that he loves Shanghai and hopes that this recognition from the Shanghai International Film Festival will inspire him to make more good films.

Director Zhao Ji said that he was honored and proud to be named SIFF YOUNG director for his work in animation.

"Shanghai has a glorious history of animation, and many directors are pursuing their dreams in the city," Zhao said. "I will continue to make inspiring and heartwarming animated films."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
