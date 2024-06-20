﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Cast and crew of shortlisted Golden Goblet film meet the press at SIFF

Miao Zhenyang
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
"The Wasteman" is the final installment in Iranian writer/director Ahmad Bahrami's "Waste" trilogy, offering viewers a unique visual feast.
Miao Zhenyang
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0

A media conference for the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Award Main Competition shortlisted film "The Wasteman" was held on Thursday.

The film opens on a strange and silent village, seemingly deprived of all indications of life. Viewers then see a determined, middle-aged carriage driver dragging a lifeless body slowly toward the cemetery.

Without a single line of dialog, the film is shot in monochrome style and forgoes the conventional film format in favor of a narrower 4:3 ratio.

"The Wasteman" is the final installment in Iranian writer/director Ahmad Bahrami's "Waste" trilogy. He breaks the mold of conventional cinematography in this work, offering viewers the pure visual experience of watching the sole actor's performance.

Cast and crew of shortlisted Golden Goblet film meet the press at SIFF

Iranian director Ahmad Bahrami speaks to the media about his latest movie, "The Wasteman."

Bahrami and cameraman Ahoora Bahramalaei spoke of their highest appreciation for actor Ali Bagheri.

"The 4:3 frame was chosen so that the audience could see more and could follow the movements of the actor at all times," Bahrami said. "It was clear that Ali Bagheri accomplished it perfectly. "

With such an unusual movie, the demand for cinematography skills was even higher.

According to Bahramalaei, a lot of long and moving shots were used in this part of the movie and there are fewer stabilized shots.

Cast and crew of shortlisted Golden Goblet film meet the press at SIFF

Actor Ali Bagheri

Overall, the movie is an elaborate visual feast.

"The visual effects in this movie were all designed by the director himself, and this movie is the last of his trilogy, where he had a very successful breakthrough and growth," said Nahid Sedigh, art director for "The Wasteman."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     