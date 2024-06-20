Cast and crew of shortlisted Golden Goblet film meet the press at SIFF

"The Wasteman" is the final installment in Iranian writer/director Ahmad Bahrami's "Waste" trilogy, offering viewers a unique visual feast.

A media conference for the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Award Main Competition shortlisted film "The Wasteman" was held on Thursday.

The film opens on a strange and silent village, seemingly deprived of all indications of life. Viewers then see a determined, middle-aged carriage driver dragging a lifeless body slowly toward the cemetery.

Without a single line of dialog, the film is shot in monochrome style and forgoes the conventional film format in favor of a narrower 4:3 ratio.

"The Wasteman" is the final installment in Iranian writer/director Ahmad Bahrami's "Waste" trilogy. He breaks the mold of conventional cinematography in this work, offering viewers the pure visual experience of watching the sole actor's performance.

Bahrami and cameraman Ahoora Bahramalaei spoke of their highest appreciation for actor Ali Bagheri.

"The 4:3 frame was chosen so that the audience could see more and could follow the movements of the actor at all times," Bahrami said. "It was clear that Ali Bagheri accomplished it perfectly. "

With such an unusual movie, the demand for cinematography skills was even higher.

According to Bahramalaei, a lot of long and moving shots were used in this part of the movie and there are fewer stabilized shots.

Overall, the movie is an elaborate visual feast.

"The visual effects in this movie were all designed by the director himself, and this movie is the last of his trilogy, where he had a very successful breakthrough and growth," said Nahid Sedigh, art director for "The Wasteman."