Chinese film 'Friday, Funfair' wins Asian New Talent Best Film

Chinese director Zeng Zhi's "Friday, Funfair" won Best Film in the Asian New Talent category at the SIFF, while India's "In the Name of Fire" won Best Director and Best Actor.

Chinese director Zeng Zhi could not contain his excitement at receiving the award for Best Film for "Friday, Funfair" in the Asian New Talent category at the Golden Goblet Awards on Thursday.

Five of the shortlisted films won six major awards, with the Indian production "In the Name of Fire" taking the Best Director and Best Actor trophies.

This year's event was the 20th edition of the Asian New Talent Award, and the competition was particularly fierce.

"Friday, Funfair" follows a week in the lives of a mother, a wife, and a daughter. It focuses on the roles and dilemmas of women in today's society and brings each character to life through three generations.

The excited Zeng said in his livestreamed acceptance speech that he would like to take the opportunity to answer his mother's three usual questions.

"Mothers worry about their children's whereabouts, eating habits, and recent activities. She never asks me to succeed. She only wants me to be well," he said.

"Mom, I'm in Shanghai now, and I may have to take a flight to Beijing later. I'm doing well. I'll go eat something after the awards are over. Then I will continue to make films," Zeng said.

It was such a simple acceptance speech that it felt like a normal video call with his mom, not a livestreaming broadcast after receiving the most important award in the Asian New Talent competition at China's premier film festival.

Winners:

Best Film: "Friday, Funfair"

Best Director: Abhilash Sharma from India for "In the Name of Fire"

Best Actor: Satya Ranjan from India for "In the Name of Fire"

Best Script Writer: Zhang Xuyu from China for "Fishbone"

Best Cinematography: Huang Shaohui from China for "Habitat"

Best Actress: Jayashri from India for "Bird of a Different Feather" (absent)