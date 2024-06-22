﻿
Kazakhstan 'The Divorce' wins the best feature film award at SIFF, Huang Xiaoming named best actor

The Kazakh film "The Divorce" won the best feature film award at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival while Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming won the Best Actor award.
The 26th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony was held at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday.

The Kazakh film "The Divorce" won the best feature film award at the Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival on Saturday.

Helmed by Daniyar Salamat, the film delves into the intricacies of a couple's tumultuous relationship, blending elements of humor, farce, and tragedy.

The film's main actress, Omarova Amira, won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of a determined and resilient woman.

Georgian-born Bakur Bakuradze won the Best Director award for his semi-autobiographical film "Snowflakes in My Yard," which was a collaborative effort between Georgia and Russia.

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming was the Best Actor for his depiction of a mentally challenged person in the film "Don't Worry, Be Happy." Huang said Shanghai is a city filled with wonders. He experienced a profound sense of honor and good fortune upon being awarded this much sought-after prize. Today was also the 95th birthday of Huang's grandmother. He wished her the best wishes and good health.

"I have pursued a career in acting for 26 years," Huang said. "Regardless of the fluctuations and challenges I have faced in my life, as well as the feelings of helplessness, disappointment, and confusion I once encountered, I will always maintain a resolute and courageous attitude to progress."

The Jury Grand Prix went to the Argentine film "Adult," which is about a teenager coming of age.

Kazakh film "The Divorce" won the best feature film.

Omarova Amira, the leading actress of "The Divorce," received the Best Actress award.

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming won the Best Actor award for the film "Don't Worry, Be Happy."

Bakur Bakuradze won the Best Director award for "Snowflakes in My Yard."

Zheng Zhi, Guo Fangfang, and Gu Changwei shared the Best Screenplay award for "The Hedgehog," a touching narrative about a couple of outcasts who become friends.

Zheng, who also wrote the film's original novel, said the honor was a gift for his daughter.

Scriptwriters of "The Hedgehog" won the Best Screenplay award.

Zhang Ying, a Chinese cinematographer, won the Best Cinematography award for his outstanding work in "A Man and A Woman."

Ahmad Bahrami, an Iranian director, received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award for "The Wasteman."

Bahrami said that, despite having attended several international film festivals, the Shanghai International Film Festival impressed him the most.

The Best Documentary Film went to "Ms. Hu's Garden," a Chinese film about family affection and redemption.

Director Pan Zhiqi expressed his appreciation to Ms. Hu and her son for allowing him and the crew to enter their lives with complete trust.

The Japanese film "The Colors Within" won the prize for best animated feature.

Japanese director Naoko Yamada's "The Colors Within" received the award for the best animation film.

Israeli production "The Event Horizon" won the best live-action short film award in the short film category, while Chinese production "Kill the Horse" took home the best animated short film title.

The Jury Grand Prix went to Argentine film "Adult."

Best Documentary Film award went to "Ms. Hu's Garden," directed by Pan Zhiqi (left).

The jury panel of the Golden Goblet Awards.

The film festival, to be closed on Sunday, is a gala and visual feast for movie fans from home and abroad.

This year the festival's Film Panorama offered a total of 1,672 screenings of 461 movies from 64 countries and regions. Among them, 88 screenings invited the film cast and crews to interact with audiences.

As of 8pm on June 20, the screenings had attracted around 495,000 cinemagoers, 28 percent of whom were movie buffs from various areas, particularly from Suzhou, Hangzhou and Beijing.

Statistics from the tourism platform Trip.com show that the film festival has attracted around 50,000 people from other places to Shanghai, with hotel consumption exceeding 10,000 rooms for two-night stays.

Hotels within a 2-kilometer radius of Shanghai Film Art Center, the fest's main site, are fully booked every day during the festival. On average, there are over 5,000 daily stays at these hotels.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The cast of Gu Changwei's "The Hedgehog" walked down the red carpet of the awards ceremony at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

From left to right: actors Ge You, Wang Junkai and director Gu Changwei.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese actress Qin Hailu and actor Wu Lei attended the ceremony.

Source: SHINE
