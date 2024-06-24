﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Creative works of animation students on display

Students from Shanghai universities, including Shanghai Theater Academy and Tongji are displaying their animation works and video games at the Shanghai Library's East Branch.
Students from 30 universities in Shanghai are displaying their animation works and video games.

The graduation works of local college students majoring in animation are on display in an exhibition called "Our Festival" at the Shanghai Library's East Branch until July 30.

Students from Shanghai's 30 universities, including Shanghai Theater Academy, Tongji University, and Shanghai University, are showcasing their artistic concepts for animation, video games, and spin-off cultural products.

During the exhibition, there will also be themed talent development seminars and salons where seasoned animation directors and game producers will share their knowledge and experience.

The exhibition will run until July 30 at the East Branch of the Shanghai Library.

The exhibition not only showcases the achievements of graduates specializing in animation and game design but also provides an opportunity for associated organizations to discover talent with high potential.

Outstanding students will be awarded scholarships, prizes and opportunities to work for leading companies.

Event info

Date: Through July 30

Venue: The East Branch of Shanghai Library, 上海图书馆东馆

Address: 300 Hehuan Rd 合欢路300号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
