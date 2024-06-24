﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Miniseries focuses on the lives of Chinese workers in Cuba

  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-06-24
"Coolie" provides insights into the stories and spirit of the men and women who labored on the island between 1847 and 1860 and one woman's bid to pay her family's debts.
Hong Kong actress Louise Wong plays the leading role in miniseries.

The cast of the 8-episode miniseries “Coolie” shared stories about its production during the 29th Shanghai TV Festival.

Starting Louise Wong, Mauricio Henao and Joseph Chang, the series is set to the backdrop of 1860 when a number of Chinese people went to Cuba to work as laborers. It is a romantic tale of a Chinese woman who tries to pay her family's debts through her hard work in Cuba.

Helmed by Arvin Chen, the series provides insights into the stories and never-yielding spirit of overseas Chinese laborers during that period. It is estimated that more than 130,000 Chinese laborers worked in Cuba between 1847 and 1860.

Chinese laborers made great contributions to the construction of railways in California, Tinstone mining in Malaysia and Bolivia, and the building of the Panama Canal.

The series provides insights into the stories and never-yielding spirit of overseas Chinese laborers.

Louise Wong at an interview.

Showrunner and creator Meileen Choo said that as a descendant of one, she was always interested in the stories of Chinese immigrants.

“My great-grandmother, grandmother and my mom are all independent women who display admirable resilience and courage in their lives,” said Choo. “Based on their lives, I created this story.”

Wong said that the character she depicts in the series is kind-hearted and courageous. The story also inspired Wong to face up to challenges in her life.

Traditional Chinese culture and arts such as kungfu, lion dances and TCM are featured in the series.

Chen noted that the most interesting and challenging part of shooting the series was the depiction of that era and its architecture.

A poster advertises the mini-series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
