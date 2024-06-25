New projects announced by China's leading streaming platforms at TV festival

iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku launched the 2024 Online Film Young Creators Project to explore and cultivate new forces for the quality development of the online film industry.

Dong Jun

Streaming platforms announced new projects and audiovisual content on Monday (June 24) during the ongoing 29th Shanghai TV Festival.

Streaming sites iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku launched the 2024 Online Film Young Creators Project to explore and cultivate new forces for the quality development of the online film industry.

By the end of November, six online film projects will be selected for their creativity and market potential. Each will receive roadshow opportunities, financial aid, and comprehensive support such as scriptwriting, filming, and production.

The selection is an effort to impel the flourishing online audiovisual industry which is also facing problems such as a bottleneck in content creation and a shortage of talent.

According to Yang Xianghua, a senior official from iQiyi, it is the first time leading platforms in China united to select and support outstanding online film projects.

"More and more excellent young creators will be discovered," Yang said. "Their innovative and artistic works will be a boost to the long-term and healthy development of the online film industry."

Dong Jun

Dong Jun

Dong Jun

In addition to online films, Tencent Video announced around 100 highly anticipated online series projects on Monday, following the success of the epic drama "Blossoms Shanghai" and the urban series "Full Bloom."

These projects cover a variety of genres, including suspense thriller, costume drama, fantasy, comedy, romance, and micro-drama.

Among the projects, "The Way You Back" is an epic tale of a woman based on the life of the legendary Dong Zhujun, founder of the Shanghai Jinjiang Hotel.

"The Litchi Road" is an adaptation of Ma Boyong's novel of the same name. It tells the story of how an ancient Chinese official fulfills the difficult task of delivering lychees across thousands of miles under extreme time limits and conditions.

Based on a hit online novel by Wei Yu, the fantasy romance series "Love on the Turquoise Land" portrays a world that is inspired by the mythic geography and beasts of the 4th-century Chinese text "Shanhaijing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Meanwhile, Tencent Video will also cooperate with veteran comedians throughout the country to develop both urban and martial arts comedy IPs to cater to today's online viewers.

Dong Jun

Dong Jun