'Planet Earth' producer Mike Gunton talks about his favorite behind-the-scenes story

As the Shanghai TV Festival gets underway, over 30 Magnolia Award nominees are being presented to local audiences through the TV channels and offline public screenings.

Mike Gunton, producer of 'Planet Earth III' – nominated for Best Documentary Series this year – met Shanghai audiences at an offline public screening at the China Art Museum on June 24.



Shanghai Daily caught up with him and asked about his favorite backstory from the 'Planet Earth' series and how he and his crew select locations and animals for the documentary.

