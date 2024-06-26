Feature / Entertainment

'Planet Earth' producer Mike Gunton talks about his favorite behind-the-scenes story

Mike Gunton, producer of 'Planet Earth III'– nominated for Best Documentary Series this year – met local audience at Shanghai TV Festival.
As the Shanghai TV Festival gets underway, over 30 Magnolia Award nominees are being presented to local audiences through the TV channels and offline public screenings.

Mike Gunton, producer of 'Planet Earth III' – nominated for Best Documentary Series this year – met Shanghai audiences at an offline public screening at the China Art Museum on June 24.

Shanghai Daily caught up with him and asked about his favorite backstory from the 'Planet Earth' series and how he and his crew select locations and animals for the documentary.

Shot by Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Public screenings for this year's festival have been open for reservations since June 17, and viewers can make reservations via the mobile app at www.damai.cn.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
