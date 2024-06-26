Immersive musical show of 'Arcane' auditions for roles

An immersive musical show of “Arcane,” based on the “League of Legends” inspired animation series, has started auditioning for roles, officials said at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Wednesday.

The show is expected to debut in 2025 and offer audiences new and modern theatrical experiences, according to Cui Chao, deputy general manager of Tencent Video’s Operations Department.

With live performances of the music, the theatrical production will lead audiences into the world of Arcane.

“We also hope that the show will do well and be influential in overseas markets,” Cui said.

Since 2015, animation has become an important business and strategy of Tencent Video, Cui said. As a result, many well-received animated series such as “Soul Land” and “Perfect World” have been created.

“The animation industry in China is flourishing and the animation genre has stimulated creators’ imaginations and expanded their perspective,” Cui added.

In terms of the huge market potential in China, Tencent Video would continue to explore more possibilities for the development of original Chinese animation IPs, and incorporate into its productions new artistic concepts and innovative technologies.