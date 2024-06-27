Magnolia Awards jury members: A good show will always impress

The 29th Shanghai Television Festival Magnolia Awards attracted a great deal of attention as soon as they were announced and, at the June 26th jury meeting of the Magnolia Awards, the jurors elaborated on their criteria for judging the works. They believed that truly outstanding works, regardless of category, could impress the audience.

The Magnolia Awards is divided into Chinese drama, foreign drama, animation, and documentary. With 10 entries in each section and 15 variety shows, a total of 55 films were selected for the Magnolia Awards.

Speaking about the judging criteria, Chinese director Yan Jiangang, chairman of the drama section of the jury, said: " Regardless of the angle of the discussion, no matter what the category is, anything that is good is what I value."

He promised the jury would reach an agreement based on a thorough discussion with every jury member.

"I was very surprised by the number of countries from which films were nominated," said Eirwen Davies, a jury member for foreign drama who adopts a broad approach.

"As a professional filmmaker, I might look first at the content of the story, but as an audience member, I prefer to see how it touches me and why it moves me," she said.