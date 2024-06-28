Use, governance of AIGC a hot topic at TV festival forum

The use and governance of AI-generated content was a hot topic at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival forum discussing "New Quality Productivity in Media" on Thursday.

The forum officially established the International Research Center for Intelligent Communication Governance and Strategies, and three AIGC-related project reports were released:



The 2023-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence Media Development Research Report of the School of Journalism and Communication of Shanghai University



The Generative Artificial Intelligence Content Credibility Evaluation Indicator System of Shanghai Jiao Tong University



The YICAI Media AI Model of Shanghai Media Group



Industry professionals from Tencent, Sense Time, and Baidu joined with media representatives to discuss the challenges of AI technology in the broadcast and TV industry, problems with the development of media intelligence, and strategies to address those challenges.



With the continued development and application of artificial intelligence, AIGC offers more possibilities and presents new challenges to the media industry, the forum was told. It has a powerful creative ability to generate images, audio, video and even digital "people" on its own.

It deserves great attention from the industry, the forum heard, whether its emergence and the accompanying risks are an Aladdin's Lamp or a Pandora's Box.

"It is not AI that can replace humans, but the people who can use it," Fang Shizhong, deputy director of the city's publicity department, emphasized in his speech.

"Facing such technology, we must always remain dialectical and rational, while strengthening our understanding and grasp of the technology," Fang said.

Professor Erik Bohlin from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden made a presentation to the forum on the regulated use of AIGC.

He had been involved in the development of the EU policy on AI use, and other studies in recent years, and provided effective legal advice for standardized applications.