Jiao Tong University establishes documentary center, develops joint project

Shanghai Jiao Tong University announced its establishment of a Documentary Center during a forum at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Thursday.

The Documentary Center will cooperate with the Shanghai Media Group to produce the documentary, "Dialogue with ASEAN."

To be released later this year during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the production looks at the friendships and strategic partnerships involved in ASEAN.

"We will cooperate with more documentary industry professionals to produce high-quality works that tell amazing Chinese stories to the world," said Hu Hao, an official from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The documentary-themed forum featured industry veterans discussing new trends in the genre.

Experts said that Chinese documentaries have experienced rapid development in the past decade.

"Documentaries offer insights into the tremendous changes of the era while they also evolve in many aspects," said Chen Hong, deputy director of China Education Television.

Chen added that domestic documentaries now cover diverse subjects and include multiple artistic expressions in their recording of an era.