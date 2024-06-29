﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Blossoms Shanghai' is a big winner at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival Awards night

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:52 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Wong Kar-wai's television series, "Blossoms Shanghai," took home several accolades at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Friday, including Best TV Series (China) and Best Actor.
Ti Gong

The Magnolia Award winners at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Friday.

The Shanghai-produced epic series "Blossoms Shanghai" was a big winner at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Friday, scooping the Best TV Series (China) and the Best Actor award, among other accolades.

Shanghai star Hu Ge won the award for the second time and expressed gratitude to the crew and his family at the Lingang Performing Arts Center.

"As an actor, I am the happiest one in the crew, with so many people's trust and support," Hu said, clutching his Magnolia award.

Before filming began, Hu loaned his late mother's scarf to the crew as a prop to keep her memory alive.

Qin Wen, the series creator, won the Best Adapted Screenplay award, while Tu Nan won Best Art Direction for her vivid style that showcased Shanghai's charm and attractiveness.

Peter Pau, Chen Cheng, and Jin Chenyu shared the Best Cinematography award for their superb depiction of Shanghai's distinct and brilliant colors in the drama through the clever use of light and shadow.

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai directed the series, which focuses on Ah Bao's growth and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Shanghai actor Hu Ge won the Best Actor award in a Leading Role for "Blossoms Shanghai."

Ti Gong

Zhou Xun won the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as a lawyer in "Imperfect Victim."

Jurors praised the series' impressive chronicle of an era's splendor and vicissitudes, as well as its vivid depiction of ordinary people pursuing a better life.

The Jury Prize went to "Wondering the Vast," which skillfully depicts a young Mao Zedong on screen.

"Spinners" from South Africa received the Best Foreign TV Series/Serial award, while "Samber" from France won the Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries award.

Xin Shuang won the Best Director award for "The Long Season," a compelling drama about the power of endurance in the face of adversity.

Gao Xuan and Ren Baoru won the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Imperfect Victim." Zhou Xun, the series' principal actress, also received Best Actress in a Leading Role for her evocative portrayal of a lawyer.

"The series is also a tribute to all the courageous lawyers who lend their hands to people in need," Zhou said.

Actor Ning Li received the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Ripe Town."

"I dreamed of stepping onto the stage of the Magnolia Awards when I was a college student," Ning said. "It took me almost 30 years to realize my dream. It will be a sleepless night for me."

Jiang Yan was named Best Supporting Actress for "Always on the Move." An emotional Jiang thanked the series' creators and her family for their support.

Jiang Yan won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Always on the Move."

Gao Xuan (left) and Ren Baoru shared the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Imperfect Victim."

Actress Liu Yifei and actor Chen Xiao were named Overseas Promotion Ambassador for Chinese TV Programs.

At the event, actress Liu Yifei and actor Chen Xiao were named Overseas Promotion Ambassadors for Chinese TV programs.

"Call Me Dancer," a co-production between the United States, Germany, and Switzerland, won the Best Documentary Award. The Chinese documentary "China Before China" won the Best Documentary Series award.

"Call Me Dancer" won the Best Documentary award. Chinese documentary "China Before China" took the Best Documentary Series award.

In the animation category, "Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures," co-produced by the United Kingdom and Belgium, was declared Best Animation, while Japanese animation "Skip and Loafer" won the Best Storytelling award.

The 2024 Spring Festival Gala and "Divas Hit the Road · Silk Road Season" were both recognized as the best variety programs.

The TV festival also awarded the International Communication Award to three excellent productions: the animated series "Yao-Chinese Folktales," the documentary "Road to Carbon Neutrality," and the sci-fi series "Three-Body."

Actress Wu Yue and actor Hu Ge.

Dong Jun

The cast and crew of "Blossoms Shanghai."

Dong Jun

The cast of "Full Bloom."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Chen Xiao
Liu Yifei
Zhou Xun
Hu Ge
﻿
