'Blossoms Shanghai' is a big winner at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival Awards night

The Shanghai-produced epic series "Blossoms Shanghai" was a big winner at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival on Friday, scooping the Best TV Series (China) and the Best Actor award, among other accolades.

Shanghai star Hu Ge won the award for the second time and expressed gratitude to the crew and his family at the Lingang Performing Arts Center.

"As an actor, I am the happiest one in the crew, with so many people's trust and support," Hu said, clutching his Magnolia award.

Before filming began, Hu loaned his late mother's scarf to the crew as a prop to keep her memory alive.

Qin Wen, the series creator, won the Best Adapted Screenplay award, while Tu Nan won Best Art Direction for her vivid style that showcased Shanghai's charm and attractiveness.

Peter Pau, Chen Cheng, and Jin Chenyu shared the Best Cinematography award for their superb depiction of Shanghai's distinct and brilliant colors in the drama through the clever use of light and shadow.

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai directed the series, which focuses on Ah Bao's growth and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.