Documentaries honored for magnificent natural landscapes

Among the winners, Juha Suonpää's "Lynx Man" tells the story of a Finnish hermit who uses a hidden camera to capture a shy and endangered lynx at night. Through unforgettable beautiful shots, it depicts a colorful and vivid picture of dusk.

Based on the votes of a jury panel of professionals in documentary film making and outdoor sports image production, seven works were honored for their impressive stories and visuals.

After four months, a total of 1,656 documentary works were received from 105 countries and regions around the world, covering themes of extreme sports and adventure, natural ecology and environmental protection, and outdoor cultural lifestyle.

The 6th International Outdoor Documentary Film Festival of China announced its outstanding winners on Sunday.

Luo Jie's documentary work "Biodiversity On Earth-Zhuonai Lake" is also an eye-catching winner. It is the first documentary to reflect the biodiversity of the hinterland of Kekexili.

It showcases the magnificent natural landscape while leading audiences to explore the hidden animal world on the banks of the Zhuonai Lake.

Other winning documentaries include "Fauna," "Fifth Tide," "Seven Days of Autumn," "Embracing the Grim" and "Daida Back to the Ocean."

The competition, also known as OUTDOCS, is currently the only collection platform for international outdoor documentaries in China.

Since its establishment in 2017, OUTDOCS has held competitions and public exhibitions every year.

Through documentaries, it aims to capture and pay tribute to the magnificent world landscape and the spirit of human exploration.

At present, the global collection of the 7th OUTDOCS is in preparation.

The collection regulations and detailed information will be released soon on the WeChat official account of Docu TV and the OUTDOCS official website (www.outdocs.cn).