Writers of 'Inside No.9' visit world-first live theater version in Shanghai

With the conclusion of the ninth season of BBC's high-energy suspense drama "Inside No.9," the classic series that has thrilled viewers for 10 years has ushered in the final season finale.

A few days ago, the show's creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton began their first China tour, when they also experienced the immersive suspense theater "Inside No.9" at the Shanghai Grand Theater, in the world's first offline performance version of the British drama.



With its original theatrical presentation and immersive viewing experience, the immersive suspense theater "Inside No.9" has quickly gained recognition.