Writers of 'Inside No.9' visit world-first live theater version in Shanghai
With the conclusion of the ninth season of BBC's high-energy suspense drama "Inside No.9," the classic series that has thrilled viewers for 10 years has ushered in the final season finale.
A few days ago, the show's creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton began their first China tour, when they also experienced the immersive suspense theater "Inside No.9" at the Shanghai Grand Theater, in the world's first offline performance version of the British drama.
With its original theatrical presentation and immersive viewing experience, the immersive suspense theater "Inside No.9" has quickly gained recognition.
Since the opening of the residency at the Shanghai Grand Theater on December 27, 2023, the play has been performed more than 160 times in the city, always maintaining a high attendance rate, ranking as the champion of the box office of Shanghai's small theater residency in the first half of 2024.
Damai's theater brand "Theater Rocks" will continue to introduce outstanding overseas scripts and IPs to China and, combined with China's localized creative concepts and increasingly youthful market characteristics, to bring more high-quality theater content to the market.
"We will build a bridge of communication and cultural exchanges for outstanding Chinese and foreign theaters," said Li Jing, program director of Theater Rocks.
If you go:
Date: July 5 - 31
Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People's Ave
Tickets: 489 yuan (discounts available for early birds), 589 yuan for VIP tickets