Documentary reveals lives and emotions of critically ill patients

Following the success of the touching documentary series "Life Matters," another Shanghai-produced medical documentary "Di Qi" will air on Docu TV at 9pm on July 8.

Co-produced by China Pacific Insurance and the Documentary Center of Shanghai Media Group, the documentary series, which literally means "basic strength" in Chinese, focuses its lens on the real situation and emotions of critically ill patients through five stories to display the power of life and love.

It showcases five patients' optimistic attitude toward life despite suffering from serious illnesses, as well as the support of insurance for their families. It also aims to inspire the audience to face up to all the changes and challenges in lives.

It took the crew around a year to film the documentary in Shanghai, and provinces of Zhejiang, Hunan and Guangdong. They recorded how the patients fought against illness with courage and persistence.