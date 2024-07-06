Documentary reveals lives and emotions of critically ill patients
Following the success of the touching documentary series "Life Matters," another Shanghai-produced medical documentary "Di Qi" will air on Docu TV at 9pm on July 8.
Co-produced by China Pacific Insurance and the Documentary Center of Shanghai Media Group, the documentary series, which literally means "basic strength" in Chinese, focuses its lens on the real situation and emotions of critically ill patients through five stories to display the power of life and love.
It showcases five patients' optimistic attitude toward life despite suffering from serious illnesses, as well as the support of insurance for their families. It also aims to inspire the audience to face up to all the changes and challenges in lives.
It took the crew around a year to film the documentary in Shanghai, and provinces of Zhejiang, Hunan and Guangdong. They recorded how the patients fought against illness with courage and persistence.
Tian Jiayue, 51, one of the documentary's protagonists, was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer in February 2023. While receiving treatment, she sang with friends and planted flowers with her father. She also took her mother to square dancing, so that her life would not be overwhelmed by illness and pains.
The documentary's chief director Pan Dexiang was also one of the crew members behind "Life Matters." Though it is not the first time he produced a documentary about the meaning of life and stories in the healthcare industry, Pan said that the protagonists in this series have something different and inspiring.
"They are positive and optimistic, trying to make every second of their lives more wonderful," Pan said. "Their stories are able to give people the strength and the wealth of life."