﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center announced its autumn-winter performance season, gathering world's top orchestras and musicians.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0

World-leading musicians and orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, and London Symphony Orchestra will appear in the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's newly announced autumn-winter season.

Running from September through January 2025, the new season will present 52 stage productions in 92 performances, with almost 70 percent of them from overseas.

The Shanghai Opera House Chorus and Orchestra are performing "Le nozze di Figaro" on September 14, which serves as the season opener.

In October, the musical feast will continue with the London Symphony Orchestra, led by their new chief conductor Antonio Pappano, and featuring popular pianist Yuja Wang for three concerts from October 8 to 10.

Beloved Russian conductor Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will mark their fourth visit to the Oriental Art center on October 20, presenting works by Mussorgsky, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky.

Also making a fourth visit is the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be performing under the baton of Andris Nelsons on October 30 and 31. Israeli-American pianist Yefim Bronfman will feature in the performances.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers
Ti Gong

Andris Nelsons and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra are part of the season.

After their successful Chinese debut last year, Teodor Currentzis and the MusicAeterna Orchestra will return to Shanghai for two concerts on November 20 and 21.

Japanese conductor Tomomi Nishimoto will lead the Illuminart Philharmonic Orchestra in December.

Other famed musicians who will hold recitals and concerts at the Art Center include pianist Krystian Zimerman, cellist Wang Jian, and Argentine classical pianist Martha Argerich and friends.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers
Ti Gong

Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will be making their fourth visit to the Oriental Art center.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, the San Paulo Symphony Orchestra and their conductor Thierry Fischer will visit Shanghai in November.

They will perform South American-flavored programs such as Villa-Lobos' "Bachianas Brasileiras" and selections from "Forest of the Amazon," as well as Tchaikovsky's violin concerto and Dvorak's Symphony No. 8. Chinese soprano Huang Ying will be part of the performance.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers
Ti Gong

Thierry Fischer and the San Paulo Symphony Orchestra will perform in November.

The Eifman Ballet from Saint Petersburg will return to the Oriental Art Center in November. In addition to the popular "Anna Karenina," they will debut a new production, "Russian Hamlet."

"Dadan," a Japanese Taiko performance by director Tamasaburo Bando and the Taiko Ensemble will have its debut in the China mainland on October 23, and be performed again the next day.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers
Ti Gong

The Eifman Ballet will present a new production of "Russian Hamlet."

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Art Center
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Wang Jian
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     