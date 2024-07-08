Shanghai Oriental Art Center announces season of world-leading performers

World-leading musicians and orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, and London Symphony Orchestra will appear in the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's newly announced autumn-winter season. Running from September through January 2025, the new season will present 52 stage productions in 92 performances, with almost 70 percent of them from overseas.

The Shanghai Opera House Chorus and Orchestra are performing "Le nozze di Figaro" on September 14, which serves as the season opener. In October, the musical feast will continue with the London Symphony Orchestra, led by their new chief conductor Antonio Pappano, and featuring popular pianist Yuja Wang for three concerts from October 8 to 10. Beloved Russian conductor Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will mark their fourth visit to the Oriental Art center on October 20, presenting works by Mussorgsky, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky. Also making a fourth visit is the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be performing under the baton of Andris Nelsons on October 30 and 31. Israeli-American pianist Yefim Bronfman will feature in the performances.

After their successful Chinese debut last year, Teodor Currentzis and the MusicAeterna Orchestra will return to Shanghai for two concerts on November 20 and 21. Japanese conductor Tomomi Nishimoto will lead the Illuminart Philharmonic Orchestra in December. Other famed musicians who will hold recitals and concerts at the Art Center include pianist Krystian Zimerman, cellist Wang Jian, and Argentine classical pianist Martha Argerich and friends.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, the San Paulo Symphony Orchestra and their conductor Thierry Fischer will visit Shanghai in November. They will perform South American-flavored programs such as Villa-Lobos' "Bachianas Brasileiras" and selections from "Forest of the Amazon," as well as Tchaikovsky's violin concerto and Dvorak's Symphony No. 8. Chinese soprano Huang Ying will be part of the performance.

The Eifman Ballet from Saint Petersburg will return to the Oriental Art Center in November. In addition to the popular "Anna Karenina," they will debut a new production, "Russian Hamlet." "Dadan," a Japanese Taiko performance by director Tamasaburo Bando and the Taiko Ensemble will have its debut in the China mainland on October 23, and be performed again the next day.

