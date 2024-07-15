'Red Radio Over Shanghai' thrills Jing'an residents

It was also the opening film for the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Adapted from Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance drama "The Eternal Wave," the film tells the story of Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai secretly sending important information over the radio at the risk of his life.

Local director Zheng Dasheng's dance drama "Red Radio Over Shanghai" had public screenings for residential communities in Jing'an District on Monday.

Without a single line of dialogue, the film features actors' emotional outbursts and changes expressed in their body language.

Ahead of the screening, Li Lili, a descendant of martyr Li Bai, and filmmaker Cui Yi were invited to talk to the audience, sharing stories about the creation of the movie.

The screening received a positive response and widespread praise from viewers. Many said they were impressed with its plot and beautiful visuals.

Officials from the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, an organizer of the public screening, said they will continue to host more public-interest film activities in the city.