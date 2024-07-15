﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Red Radio Over Shanghai' thrills Jing'an residents

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Without a single line of dialogue, movie adapted from Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance drama "The Eternal Wave" wins praise for its plot and visuals at community screenings.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
'Red Radio Over Shanghai' thrills Jing'an residents

Old Chinese soldiers sing songs before the film starts.

Local director Zheng Dasheng's dance drama "Red Radio Over Shanghai" had public screenings for residential communities in Jing'an District on Monday.

Adapted from Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance drama "The Eternal Wave," the film tells the story of Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai secretly sending important information over the radio at the risk of his life.

It was also the opening film for the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

'Red Radio Over Shanghai' thrills Jing'an residents

The public screenings of the movie attracted packed audiences.



'Red Radio Over Shanghai' thrills Jing'an residents

A poster advertises "Red Radio Over Shanghai."

Without a single line of dialogue, the film features actors' emotional outbursts and changes expressed in their body language.

Ahead of the screening, Li Lili, a descendant of martyr Li Bai, and filmmaker Cui Yi were invited to talk to the audience, sharing stories about the creation of the movie.

The screening received a positive response and widespread praise from viewers. Many said they were impressed with its plot and beautiful visuals.

Officials from the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, an organizer of the public screening, said they will continue to host more public-interest film activities in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     