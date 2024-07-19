Cutting-edge technologies applied in live broadcast of Paris Olympics

An advanced 4K Cloud Broadcasting System "Cube" will be used by Shanghai's TV professionals to report on the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

With a total weight of about 47 tons, the entire broadcasting system contains more than 2,000 pieces of cutting-edge equipment.

Officials from the Shanghai Media Group said that a reporting team of more than 60 veterans has also arrived in Paris.

They will cooperate with foreign reporting teams for the public signal production of many events at the Paris Olympics.