Cutting-edge technologies applied in live broadcast of Paris Olympics

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-19
An advanced 4K Cloud Broadcasting System "Cube" will be used by Shanghai's TV professionals to report on the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-19       0

With a total weight of about 47 tons, the entire broadcasting system contains more than 2,000 pieces of cutting-edge equipment.

An advanced 4K Cloud Broadcasting System "Cube" will be used by Shanghai's TV professionals to report on the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

With a total weight of about 47 tons, the entire broadcasting system contains more than 2,000 pieces of cutting-edge equipment.

Officials from the Shanghai Media Group said that a reporting team of more than 60 veterans has also arrived in Paris.

They will cooperate with foreign reporting teams for the public signal production of many events at the Paris Olympics.

Cutting-edge technologies applied in live broadcast of Paris Olympics

With a total weight of about 47 tons, the entire broadcasting system contains more than 2,000 pieces of cutting-edge equipment.

Professionals from Shanghai will also participate in AI data collection and virtualization presentation projects for table tennis and archery events to present a visual feast that integrates technology and art to international audiences.

It will be the first time in the history of the Olympic Games that artificial intelligence technology is applied to the production of international public signals for table tennis and archery events.

From July 26 to August 11, channels such as Dragon TV, the Great Sports Channel, and FM93.4 will live broadcast the competitions and wonderful moments of the Paris Olympics.

Cutting-edge technologies applied in live broadcast of Paris Olympics

The reporting team from Shanghai Media Group will cooperate with their foreign peers for the public signal production of many events at the Paris Olympics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
