Huanghe Road film location to open this weekend for night tours

Shanghai Film Park's eye-catching Huanghe Road will open to the public on July 27 with an array of night-time activities.
The Huanghe Road filming location at the Shanghai Film Park will offer visitors an immersive experience of the lifestyle in the 1990s.

The filming location will open to the public on July 27 with an array of night-time activities.

After more than four months of restoration, Shanghai Film Park's eye-catching Huanghe Road will open to the public on July 27 with an array of night-time activities.

Huanghe Road was a filming location for Wong Kar-wai's hit TV series "Blossoms Shanghai."

In the 1990s, the road depicted in the series was bustling and famous for its delicious food.

The Huanghe Road filming location at the Shanghai Film Park will offer visitors an immersive experience of the lifestyle in the 1990s. The location will only open for night viewing, so visitors can enjoy its magnificent night views under neon lights.

A night view shows the location under colorful neon lights.

The location has been restored to scenes from Wong Kar-wai's hit TV drama "Blossoms Shanghai."

Visitors can have a taste of delicious food and get to know the charm of vintage cars.

To authentically restore the scenes in the drama, the park worked together with the original art team of the TV series.

Among the scenes is the Jingxiu Grocery. From the exterior design to the display of every prop in the interior, even the position of an advertising poster was replicated based on actual scenes in the TV drama.

Visitors can capture the bustling scene under neon lights through photography while they taste authentic and nostalgic snacks and interact with actors.

The interior of the Zhizhenyuan Restaurant on the road was also restored for visitors to experience the architectural aesthetics of the 1990s.

The Jingxiu Grocery, a site from the drama, has also been restored.

A visitor takes a photo with a performer.

Performances are staged for the night tour.

Traditional intangible cultural heritage items have also been incorporated into the scenes to offer a cultural and cinematic night tour for visitors.

According to Wang Jian'er, chairman of the Shanghai Film Group and producer of "Blossoms Shanghai," creating influential high-quality intellectual property is a new strategy of the group.

"Shanghai Film Park will accelerate its exploration of new formats for the integration of film, drama and tourism, helping to build influential cultural brands for the city," Wang said.

If you go

Date: July 27-October 7, 6:30-9:30pm

Tickets: 60 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun Town, Songjiang District

松江区车墩镇北松公路4915号

Source: City News Service
Songjiang
