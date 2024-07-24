Public-interest micro-dramas produced with AI technology
After releasing China's first artificial intelligence generated content series of public-interest advertisements, Shanghai Media Group has produced a batch of AIGC micro-dramas themed on seeking truth in science and anti-rumor fraud.
The micro-drama series, titled "Seeking the Truth" aims at using cutting-edge AI technology to convey positive values and scientific truth to the public.
With the support of AIGC, the magnificence of the universe and the mystery of the natural micro-world are presented in the series, stimulating the viewer's curiosity and desire to explore the unknown world.
In response to the issue of Internet fraud and rumors, the micro-dramas also reveal the harm of believing and spreading rumors, expose a variety of common online fraud techniques, and remind the public to remain vigilant and stay away from scams and rumors.
The micro dramas have already been released on streaming platforms Knews and BesTV. They will also air on Dragon TV and News Channel.
In the future, SMG will continue to explore and develop the application of AI technology, and expand the boundaries of public-interest content. Many more high-quality and influential public service productions are planned to be released.