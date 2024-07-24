Public-interest micro-dramas produced with AI technology

After releasing China's first artificial intelligence generated content series of public-interest advertisements, Shanghai Media Group has produced a batch of AIGC micro-dramas themed on seeking truth in science and anti-rumor fraud.

The micro-drama series, titled "Seeking the Truth" aims at using cutting-edge AI technology to convey positive values and scientific truth to the public.

With the support of AIGC, the magnificence of the universe and the mystery of the natural micro-world are presented in the series, stimulating the viewer's curiosity and desire to explore the unknown world.