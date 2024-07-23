Bringing traditional Chinese paintings to life

The dance drama "A Mere Touch of Green" will be staged at AIA Grand Theater from November 7 to 9.

It will be the acclaimed dance drama's final performances on its stop in Shanghai.

Tickets will go on sale on platforms like Damai and Maoyan on July 24 at 3:18pm. Discounts are available to those who buy tickets early.

Inspired by Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279) painter Wang Ximeng's masterpiece "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," the choreographed production is a joint effort of the Palace Museum, China Oriental Performing Arts Group and People's Daily Online.