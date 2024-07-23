Bringing traditional Chinese paintings to life
The dance drama "A Mere Touch of Green" will be staged at AIA Grand Theater from November 7 to 9.
It will be the acclaimed dance drama's final performances on its stop in Shanghai.
Tickets will go on sale on platforms like Damai and Maoyan on July 24 at 3:18pm. Discounts are available to those who buy tickets early.
Inspired by Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279) painter Wang Ximeng's masterpiece "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," the choreographed production is a joint effort of the Palace Museum, China Oriental Performing Arts Group and People's Daily Online.
Ever since its debut, the dance drama has won widespread praise for its unique narrative style and stunning visuals.
Through imaginative and elegant dance moves, it also vividly provides insight into the creative process of Wang's painting, which is known for its rich colors and refined details.
From the perspective of a modern-day researcher at the Palace Museum, spectators will feel like they've been immersed in the charm and aesthetics of a traditional Chinese painting.
Date: November 7-9
Tickets: 180-880 yuan
Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院
Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号