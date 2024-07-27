"Detective Conan" under magnifying glass at city exhibition

An exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Japanese manga series "Detective Conan" opened to the public on Saturday at New World City. The exhibition will run till October 7.

Created by Japanese manga artist Gosho Aoyama, "Detective Conan," which has been adapted into anime series and a film franchise, has a large fan base in China.

In a video, Aoyama expressed his blessings and expectations for the exhibition.

The exhibition features hand drawn messages and manuscripts from Aoyama. It provides insights into the creation chronology and distinct style of the author in the passing three decades.