"Detective Conan" under magnifying glass at city exhibition
An exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Japanese manga series "Detective Conan" opened to the public on Saturday at New World City. The exhibition will run till October 7.
Created by Japanese manga artist Gosho Aoyama, "Detective Conan," which has been adapted into anime series and a film franchise, has a large fan base in China.
In a video, Aoyama expressed his blessings and expectations for the exhibition.
The exhibition features hand drawn messages and manuscripts from Aoyama. It provides insights into the creation chronology and distinct style of the author in the passing three decades.
Fans can take photos with the illustrations of the manga series' classic characters. There is also merchandise for Conan fans.
It offers them a chance to experience the exciting moments of the plot and reminisce about the beautiful moments of their childhood.
Tickets to the exhibition have already gone on sale on platforms including Damai and Maoyan.
Date: through October 7
Venue: 11/F, New World City 新世界城11楼
Address: 2-68 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路2-68号