No barriers for movie lovers at special screening
A special barrier-free screening of Wuershan’s fantasy action film "Under One Person" was held for the visually impaired at the Cathay Theater on Saturday.
The film’s barrier-free version has also been launched at more than 70 cinemas across China in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Ningbo, Suzhou, Chongqing and Chengdu.
With the support of accessible audio narration and commentary tracks in headphones, more than 40 visually impaired movie fans in the city quickly understood the plot and the relationships of characters, and enjoyed the screening.
Through the video, the film’s director Wuershan and leading actor Hu Xianxu called on Chinese film companies and theaters to provide a barrier-free version for more movies.
Adapted from a popular comic, the film features diverse elements of mythology and Chinese martial arts to tell the story about college student Zhang Chulan’s endeavors to find out about his grandfather's legendary life.
Following the theatrical release, the film and another comedy movie “Successor” will also be released on Tencent Video with the barrier-free version.
In May of this year, Tencent Video teamed up with the China Braille Library to launch the “Barrier Free Theater" for the visually impaired, and authorized a batch of high-quality film and TV series such as "YOLO" and "The Long Season” to be released in this section.
They have also recruited volunteers to accelerate the production of barrier-free versions of more than 600 film and TV productions.