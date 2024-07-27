No barriers for movie lovers at special screening

A special barrier-free screening of Wuershan’s fantasy action film "Under One Person" was held for the visually impaired at the Cathay Theater on Saturday.

The film’s barrier-free version has also been launched at more than 70 cinemas across China in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Ningbo, Suzhou, Chongqing and Chengdu.

With the support of accessible audio narration and commentary tracks in headphones, more than 40 visually impaired movie fans in the city quickly understood the plot and the relationships of characters, and enjoyed the screening.

Through the video, the film’s director Wuershan and leading actor Hu Xianxu called on Chinese film companies and theaters to provide a barrier-free version for more movies.