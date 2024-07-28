﻿
Feature / Entertainment

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0
The curtain was raised on the 2024 Bund Art Festival at the Bund Finance Center and Yuyuan Garden Malls on Saturday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0

Running till August 25 in this vibrant summer, the Bund Art Festival offers diverse activities to enrich people's urban experience.

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

Pet lovers can interact and take photos with the installations.

The curtain was raised on the 2024 Bund Art Festival at the Bund Finance Center and Yuyuan Garden Malls on Saturday.

This year's festival continues to combine art with adorable pets to ignite summer vitality following the success of last year's event that transformed Fangbang Road Middle into the "Bund Cat Street."

Running till August 25 in this vibrant summer, the Bund Art Festival returns with another round of activities.

Renowned photographic artist William Wegman's exhibition of exquisite dog photography opens at the first floor of Fosun Foundation Shanghai.

In this exhibition titled "Favorite Models," Wegman's works replace humans with dogs in various life scenes, presenting a marvelous sense of surrealism and dramatic atmosphere.

From 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays and Saturday, the exhibition is also dog friendly. Visitors can bring their beloved dogs to the exhibition at the specific time.

With the warm and healing presence of adorable pets, the 2024 Bund Art Festival is going to serve as a therapeutic journey for art and the soul, encouraging new explorations at the intersection of artistic life.

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

Famous artist and cartoonist Tango presents the adorable images of internet-famous dogs through large-scale art installations.

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

William Wegman's exhibition of exquisite dog photography is staged at the Fosun Foundation Shanghai.

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

The exhibition titled "Favorite Models" presents a marvelous sense of surrealism and dramatic atmosphere.

In addition, the "Best Friends" large-scale public art exhibition transforms adorable pets into muses of a beautiful life, bringing a new urban experience to the city.

A cute dog photo collection was launched on the Internet. Famous artist and cartoonist Tango presents the adorable images of these internet-famous dogs through large-scale art installations, creating the "BFC Happy Puppy Street."

"Dogs are our cute and loyal furry companions," said Tango. "When keeping a pet, people need to respect their pets' own thoughts and lifestyles. We hope to create a pet-friendly community here through the exhibition."

Throughout the art festival, the Weekend Market on Fengjing Road is also transformed into an art energy station, with art markets featuring a rotating lineup of emerging artists and illustrators.

On-site activities such as graffiti art collaborations and illustration flash classes will be launched, offering art enthusiasts a brand-new art experience.

The giant AR art installation "Triple Lucky Cat," created by Tango, also debuts at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Golden Square. Visitors can scan the art installation with their phones to gather virtual coins in the air.

If you go:

Date: July 27-August 25

Venue: Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号

Yuyuan Garden Malls, 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

Dog-themed art installations are blended into the scenes of BFC.

2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

The giant AR art installation "Triple Lucky Cat" debuts at Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     