2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought

The curtain was raised on the 2024 Bund Art Festival at the Bund Finance Center and Yuyuan Garden Malls on Saturday.

This year's festival continues to combine art with adorable pets to ignite summer vitality following the success of last year's event that transformed Fangbang Road Middle into the "Bund Cat Street."

Running till August 25 in this vibrant summer, the Bund Art Festival returns with another round of activities.

Renowned photographic artist William Wegman's exhibition of exquisite dog photography opens at the first floor of Fosun Foundation Shanghai.

In this exhibition titled "Favorite Models," Wegman's works replace humans with dogs in various life scenes, presenting a marvelous sense of surrealism and dramatic atmosphere.

From 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays and Saturday, the exhibition is also dog friendly. Visitors can bring their beloved dogs to the exhibition at the specific time.

With the warm and healing presence of adorable pets, the 2024 Bund Art Festival is going to serve as a therapeutic journey for art and the soul, encouraging new explorations at the intersection of artistic life.