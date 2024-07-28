2024 Bund Art Festival gives 'paws' for thought
The curtain was raised on the 2024 Bund Art Festival at the Bund Finance Center and Yuyuan Garden Malls on Saturday.
This year's festival continues to combine art with adorable pets to ignite summer vitality following the success of last year's event that transformed Fangbang Road Middle into the "Bund Cat Street."
Running till August 25 in this vibrant summer, the Bund Art Festival returns with another round of activities.
Renowned photographic artist William Wegman's exhibition of exquisite dog photography opens at the first floor of Fosun Foundation Shanghai.
In this exhibition titled "Favorite Models," Wegman's works replace humans with dogs in various life scenes, presenting a marvelous sense of surrealism and dramatic atmosphere.
From 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays and Saturday, the exhibition is also dog friendly. Visitors can bring their beloved dogs to the exhibition at the specific time.
With the warm and healing presence of adorable pets, the 2024 Bund Art Festival is going to serve as a therapeutic journey for art and the soul, encouraging new explorations at the intersection of artistic life.
In addition, the "Best Friends" large-scale public art exhibition transforms adorable pets into muses of a beautiful life, bringing a new urban experience to the city.
A cute dog photo collection was launched on the Internet. Famous artist and cartoonist Tango presents the adorable images of these internet-famous dogs through large-scale art installations, creating the "BFC Happy Puppy Street."
"Dogs are our cute and loyal furry companions," said Tango. "When keeping a pet, people need to respect their pets' own thoughts and lifestyles. We hope to create a pet-friendly community here through the exhibition."
Throughout the art festival, the Weekend Market on Fengjing Road is also transformed into an art energy station, with art markets featuring a rotating lineup of emerging artists and illustrators.
On-site activities such as graffiti art collaborations and illustration flash classes will be launched, offering art enthusiasts a brand-new art experience.
The giant AR art installation "Triple Lucky Cat," created by Tango, also debuts at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Golden Square. Visitors can scan the art installation with their phones to gather virtual coins in the air.
If you go:
Date: July 27-August 25
Venue: Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号
Yuyuan Garden Malls, 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号