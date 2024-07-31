Summer screenings to reach climax in August with array of new releases

In August, the last month of this significant screening time, more than 30 domestic and foreign films of varied genres will be released across China.

Box office revenues for the golden summer slot for China's film market have already exceeded 7 billion yuan (US$967 million), according to box office tracker Dengta Data. The comedy film "Successor" has topped the summertime box office so far, earning 2.1 billion yuan. Suspense thriller "A Place Called Silence" and drama film "Moments We Shared" have taken second and third places respectively with 1.2 billion yuan and 490 million yuan. These have been followed by animated films "Inside Out 2," "Despicable Me 4," and youth film "I Don't Want to be Friends with You." Wuershan's fantasy action film "Under One Person," which had its national release on July 26, is also expected to be a hit for the popularity of the original comic and the rich elements of mythology and Chinese martial arts. In August, the last month of this significant screening time, more than 30 domestic and foreign films of varied genres will be released and the following are some highly anticipated productions.

"Evacuate from the 21st Century" Release date: August 2 Starring Zhang Ruoyun and Zhong Chuxi, this sci-fi comedy film tells the story of three young men who are chosen by fate on the K planet. They possess the ability to travel back and forth for the next 20 years with just a sneeze, and have to team up to fight against villains who intend to destroy the world.

The film's imaginative and hilarious scenes are expected to amuse audiences. The movie is also a tribute to youth that cannot be reclaimed. In the eyes of director Li Yang, life is made up of small pains, and as long as people grit their teeth and take another step forward, they may be able to overcome that pain.

"Decoded" Release date: August 3 Directed by Chen Sicheng, this drama film is a big screen adaptation of Mai Jia's popular spy thriller novel of the same name. It was shot entirely using IMAX technology.

Set in the 1940s, the film centers on the legendary life of a mathematical genius who is recruited to work as a cryptographer. IMAX cameras were used to depict and balance the dream and reality scenes of the movie.

"The First Slam Dunk" Release date: August 3 The Japanese animated feature film directed by Inoue Takehiko is a story about 17-year-old Ryota Miyagi, who spares no effort to accomplish his late older brother's dream of becoming a basketball star.

A combination of anime and sports, the film's original comic and TV series have a large fan base in China and have impressed generations of audiences with their elements of youth, team work, and perseverance in the pursuit of dreams.

"Upstream" Release date: August 9 This realistic comedy film is the latest offering from Chinese filmmaker and actor Xu Zheng to focus on the living conditions, joys, and sorrows of ordinary people, following the success of "Dying to Survive" and "Myth of Love."

The film, based on real stories from thousands of delivery workers, offers an insight into the group's courage, optimism, and enthusiasm for life in spite of difficulties.

"White Snake: Afloat" Release date: August 10 This animated romance film is the third and final chapter of the "White Snake" film franchise from Light Chaser Animation.

Based on a well-known Chinese folklore, the film revolves around the romance between Xu Xian and the white snake spirit Bai Suzhen. Their peaceful life is interrupted by the monk Fahai who imprisons Xu at the Jinshan Temple and tries to break up the couple in love.

"Land of Broken Hearts" Release date: August 10 This romance film by Wen Shipei stars Zhu Yilong and Qiu Tian as flatmates who fall in love with each other. Both of them regain the ability to perceive love. The film will be released on Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day that falls on August 10 this year.

Director Wen said that love has a healing power. The movie also explores what love is. It doesn't have a fixed answer as each person's understanding of love and options in an intimate relationship is different.

"The Dream of the Red Chamber" Release date: August 16 Directed by Hu Mei, this romance film is based on the Chinese literary classic "A Dream of Red Mansions." Set against the backdrop of a big feudal family, it tells the tragic love story of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu, whose emotions and destiny are intertwined. The film also depicts the decline of the family and explores the complexity of humanity.

Hu has reorganized and adjusted the rich content from the original literary work. She tries to give a new interpretation of the story from the perspective of young people, as the theme of this movie is eternal youth.

"Alien: Romulus" Release date: August 16 Helmed by Fede Alvarez, this is the newest installment of the famous long-running "Alien" sci-fi thriller franchise, which started its craze among movie buffs in 1979.

Set in a futuristic world, the film centers on a group of young space colonizers who have to face and fight against the most terrifying alien life form in the universe when scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station.