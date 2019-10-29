Sleep No More Shanghai: Backstage exclusive interview with Eric Jackson Bradley

Sleep No More by Punchdrunk -- let's say one of the most enigmatic productions ever staged. It is a completely immersive experience. To go through it, you put on a mask and lock your phone in a special mini bag with a locker. Then, you immerse yourself in the film noir aesthetics based on Shakespeare's Macbeth and Hitchcock's Rebecca.

To get some glimpses of the Sleep No More production is a dream for many. Learning about their rehearsals, how they prepare for the show, and what exercises they do is fascinating, as this show involves a lot of emotional involvement. How do actors take care of their mental health?



We met with the Resident Director of Sleep No More Shanghai, Eric Jackson Bradley, on the eve of the 2,000th night of the show in Shanghai. Such a number of performances is truly a reason for be proud of! Our crew were the first in history since 2003 to get some exclusive shots from the rehearsal and office of Sleep No More Shanghai.

