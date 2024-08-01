International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

Dubbed by former Chinese soccer player Fan, the short video featuring Shanghai's must-see destinations has triggered a warm response on social media platforms, opening the prelude to the "2024 Go and See Shanghai" program.

International sports celebrities, well-known actors and famous hosts including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Fan Zhiyi, Wu Yue, Lin Gengxin, and Cao Kefan, have recently appeared in various districts of Shanghai to recommend to the world the iconic cultural and tourism landscapes in the city via a 180-second video.

The program was jointly launched by the Shanghai Media Group and the integrated media centers of all the 16 districts, welcoming people from all over the world to gather in the city and feel the distinctive charm of Shanghai.

From August 2 to the end of September, 16 special TV and streaming programs and a series of multilingual short videos will be released. They will showcase the rich cultural and tourism resources of Shanghai and highlight the beauty of Shanghai in all aspects.

The short videos will be broadcast on multiple platforms such as Dragon TV, News Channel, Knews, ShanghaiEye, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other media outlets across the world for international communication.