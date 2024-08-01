Feature / Entertainment

International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  12:39 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
International sports stars, well-known actors and hosts, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Fan Zhiyi, Wu Yue, and Cao Kefan, have endorsed iconic cultural and tourism sites in the city.
Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  12:39 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0

The 180-second short video features Shanghai's must-see destinations.

International sports celebrities, well-known actors and famous hosts including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Fan Zhiyi, Wu Yue, Lin Gengxin, and Cao Kefan, have recently appeared in various districts of Shanghai to recommend to the world the iconic cultural and tourism landscapes in the city via a 180-second video.

Dubbed by former Chinese soccer player Fan, the short video featuring Shanghai's must-see destinations has triggered a warm response on social media platforms, opening the prelude to the "2024 Go and See Shanghai" program.

International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

Former Chinese soccer player Fan Zhiyi is one of the celebrities to recommend the city's must-see destinations in the short video.

International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

Famous snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan plays corner ball with locals.

International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

Chinese actor Lin Gengxin recommends the city's top destinations in the short video.

The program was jointly launched by the Shanghai Media Group and the integrated media centers of all the 16 districts, welcoming people from all over the world to gather in the city and feel the distinctive charm of Shanghai.

From August 2 to the end of September, 16 special TV and streaming programs and a series of multilingual short videos will be released. They will showcase the rich cultural and tourism resources of Shanghai and highlight the beauty of Shanghai in all aspects.

The short videos will be broadcast on multiple platforms such as Dragon TV, News Channel, Knews, ShanghaiEye, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other media outlets across the world for international communication.

International stars unite to recommend Shanghai's top attractions

The "Go and See Shanghai" program was jointly launched by Shanghai Media Group and the integrated media centers of all the 16 districts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Lin Gengxin
Facebook
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     