﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
The Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's play "Good Eighth Company on Nanjing Road" was performed on August 1 to celebrate China's Army Day.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

The play depicts the growth and emotions of the Eighth Company on Nanjing Road.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's play "Good Eighth Company on Nanjing Road" was staged at the Wanping Theater on August 1 to mark China's Army Day.

Yueju Opera performers Xu Biaoxin, Feng Jun, and Xu Jie feature in the performance, which depicts the Eighth Company's growth and feelings on Nanjing Road.

It is also a testimony to the troops' loyalty and character, who have performed numerous acts of kindness for people throughout the years.

Director Lu Ang, whose accomplishments include the opera "The Orphan of Zhao" and the modern Peking Opera drama "Red Agent," said that the Yueju Opera performance intends to provide the audience with insight into contemporary military life.

Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

The play is a tribute to the dedication of soldiers down the years.

Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

Male Yueju Opera performers take center stage in the play.

Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

Actor Xu Biaoxin, who portrays an instructor, said they received one month of military training and interviewed Eighth Company members to portray the roles accurately.

"We have learned a lot from their postures and the way they talk," Xu said. "We have also adjusted our vocals to the portrayal of different facets of the roles."

Women typically portray male characters in traditional Yueju Opera performances.

Veteran performer Xu Jie said that female performers used to take center stage in Yueju Opera performances, but this is the first time that many male performers have emerged to demonstrate their talents.

"It is also a successful exploration of the art form, which is normally thought to be romantic and tender, to have male and female co-performances on the stage," Xu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Wanping Theater
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     