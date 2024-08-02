Yueju Opera play provides an insight into military life

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's play "Good Eighth Company on Nanjing Road" was staged at the Wanping Theater on August 1 to mark China's Army Day.

Yueju Opera performers Xu Biaoxin, Feng Jun, and Xu Jie feature in the performance, which depicts the Eighth Company's growth and feelings on Nanjing Road.

It is also a testimony to the troops' loyalty and character, who have performed numerous acts of kindness for people throughout the years.

Director Lu Ang, whose accomplishments include the opera "The Orphan of Zhao" and the modern Peking Opera drama "Red Agent," said that the Yueju Opera performance intends to provide the audience with insight into contemporary military life.