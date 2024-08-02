Deep Space offers unparalleled theater and art exhibition experiences

A Deep Space immersive 8K projection experience at the West Bund Museum enables audiences to appreciate famous paintings and wander through cities of ancient civilizations in a realistic and interactive way.

In collaboration with international art institutions, the project allows visitors to explore the world of art and ancient civilizations through theatrical performances and dances.



Unlike traditional exhibitions, it uses advanced digital art as a medium to transport visitors to different regions and civilizations from ancient to modern times.

People can observe the micro expressions of Jesus and his 12 disciples from a magnified 8K projection of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," one of the most famous artworks in the world.

They can also observe the movements of more than 1,000 craftsmen in "The Tower of Babel" painting, and have a panoramic view of 16th century European children's games in the "Children's Games" painting which features more than 200 vivid characters.

The combination of technology and art helps the audience to appreciate the exquisite skills of the art masters, and it also endows these masterpieces with new vitality of the times.