Deep Space offers unparalleled theater and art exhibition experiences
A Deep Space immersive 8K projection experience at the West Bund Museum enables audiences to appreciate famous paintings and wander through cities of ancient civilizations in a realistic and interactive way.
In collaboration with international art institutions, the project allows visitors to explore the world of art and ancient civilizations through theatrical performances and dances.
Unlike traditional exhibitions, it uses advanced digital art as a medium to transport visitors to different regions and civilizations from ancient to modern times.
People can observe the micro expressions of Jesus and his 12 disciples from a magnified 8K projection of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," one of the most famous artworks in the world.
They can also observe the movements of more than 1,000 craftsmen in "The Tower of Babel" painting, and have a panoramic view of 16th century European children's games in the "Children's Games" painting which features more than 200 vivid characters.
The combination of technology and art helps the audience to appreciate the exquisite skills of the art masters, and it also endows these masterpieces with new vitality of the times.
Ancient cities are also demonstrated in the project based on the visual materials from the BBC documentaries "The Great Pyramid" and "Rome's Invisible City." With the support of cutting-edge technologies, the entire historical site of Egypt and Rome is reproduced, allowing the audience to see through walls, and explore hidden cultural relics and treasures in the ancient architectural ruins.
The creative team of Deep Space has also written and designed music for these high-definition materials and interactive applications, and developed multiple branching routes to open up "Ancient Civilization Exploration" storylines based on the preferences of the live audience.
Since its debut in late 2023, Deep Space has presented over 500 performances, offering more than 90,000 visitors unparalleled theater and art exhibition experiences.
According to Tian Yuan, a producer for Deep Space, they hope to create a platform and mechanism that allows people to come together in the artistic space and immerse themselves in various famous content intellectual property and scenarios.
Event info:
Venue: West Bund Museum
Address: 2600 Longteng Ave
龙腾大道2600号