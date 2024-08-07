﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Rockbund Ensemble Music Week: a fusion of sound and culture

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Rockbund and music brand MOIN are presenting the first-ever Rockbund Ensemble Music Week, merging orchestral instruments, synthesizers, and a mix of acoustic and electronic sounds.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0

Rockbund and music brand MOIN are teaming up to present the first-ever Rockbund Ensemble Music Week.

The ensemble brings together orchestral instruments, synthesizers, and a mix of acoustic and electronic sounds, weaving them into a harmonious and dynamic musical blend, no matter the number of parts or voices. Rooted in music, this concept champions diverse artistic expressions and fosters cross-genre, boundary-blurring collaborations, creating a unique, fleeting urban soundscape.

Inspired by the idea of ensemble, the event promises a unique mix of cutting-edge musical experiences, creating a mini urban getaway through music.

Running for 5 days from August 14 through 18, the Rockbund Ensemble Music Week will feature three main events: the Newcomer Stage (MOIN Stage), the Beat Exchange Market, and Pop-up Live performances.

The MOIN Stage (newcomer stage) is a vibrant, eclectic platform equipped with concert-level sound systems and a 360-degree stage. It welcomes all kinds of music, from mainstream hits to underground gems. Each edition will highlight a different theme or genre, with the first focusing on "R&B singer-songwriters."

These three dynamic music experiences will take over the historic Rockbund area, blending relaxation with excitement, tradition with innovation, and global sounds with local vibes.

If you go:

Dates: August 14-18

Venue: Rockbund, 185 Yuanmingyuan Rd

Rockbund Ensemble Music Week: a fusion of sound and culture
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     