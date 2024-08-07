Rockbund Ensemble Music Week: a fusion of sound and culture

Rockbund and music brand MOIN are teaming up to present the first-ever Rockbund Ensemble Music Week.

The ensemble brings together orchestral instruments, synthesizers, and a mix of acoustic and electronic sounds, weaving them into a harmonious and dynamic musical blend, no matter the number of parts or voices. Rooted in music, this concept champions diverse artistic expressions and fosters cross-genre, boundary-blurring collaborations, creating a unique, fleeting urban soundscape.

Inspired by the idea of ensemble, the event promises a unique mix of cutting-edge musical experiences, creating a mini urban getaway through music.

Running for 5 days from August 14 through 18, the Rockbund Ensemble Music Week will feature three main events: the Newcomer Stage (MOIN Stage), the Beat Exchange Market, and Pop-up Live performances.

The MOIN Stage (newcomer stage) is a vibrant, eclectic platform equipped with concert-level sound systems and a 360-degree stage. It welcomes all kinds of music, from mainstream hits to underground gems. Each edition will highlight a different theme or genre, with the first focusing on "R&B singer-songwriters."

These three dynamic music experiences will take over the historic Rockbund area, blending relaxation with excitement, tradition with innovation, and global sounds with local vibes.