'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

Cloud Cinema on streaming platform iQiyi has recently launched the second season of "Action Master" for film enthusiasts to enjoy during summer at home.

Three action-packed comedy and crime dramas are available —- "To Live Through Death," "Second Life," and "Black Storm."

"To Live Through Death," starring Fan Siu-wong and Andy On, is about a middle-aged lame man's collaboration with a young police officer to rescue his adopted daughter, who was kidnapped by an illegal overseas organization.

The man reveals his secret past and fights against the criminal group with superb martial arts skills.

"Second Life" is a comedy about an old woman and a young man's mutual redemption and support. Hong Kong actress Yuen Qiu plays the leading role.

Starring Shi Xiaolong and Bao Bei'er, "Black Storm" centers on a police officer's endeavors to fight against evil criminal gangs for the sake of all law-abiding people.