'Action Master' raises curtains on second season
Cloud Cinema on streaming platform iQiyi has recently launched the second season of "Action Master" for film enthusiasts to enjoy during summer at home.
Three action-packed comedy and crime dramas are available —- "To Live Through Death," "Second Life," and "Black Storm."
"To Live Through Death," starring Fan Siu-wong and Andy On, is about a middle-aged lame man's collaboration with a young police officer to rescue his adopted daughter, who was kidnapped by an illegal overseas organization.
The man reveals his secret past and fights against the criminal group with superb martial arts skills.
"Second Life" is a comedy about an old woman and a young man's mutual redemption and support. Hong Kong actress Yuen Qiu plays the leading role.
Starring Shi Xiaolong and Bao Bei'er, "Black Storm" centers on a police officer's endeavors to fight against evil criminal gangs for the sake of all law-abiding people.
Earlier this year, the first season of "Action Master" released four films on the Internet, being "Blocking the Horse," "Eye for an Eye 2," "Hunt the Wicked," and "The Wild Blade of Strangers."
With total online box office revenue exceeding 68 million yuan (US$9.4 million) in the first season, "Action Master" also ignited the enthusiasm of many young viewers for kung fu.
According to Yang Haitao, senior vice president of iQiyi, male users contribute over 60 percent of the playback time to iQiyi's film business and have a preference for action movies.
The second season of "Action Master" continues to focus on the diversified expression and innovation of the action film genre.
Comedic elements and new Chinese aesthetic expressions are incorporated on the basis of hardcore combat against crime, presenting a different action narrative style.