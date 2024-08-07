﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Cloud Cinema on streaming platform iQiyi has launched the second season of "Action Master" for film enthusiasts to enjoy at home, with three action-packed comedy and crime dramas.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

Action-packed comedy and crime dramas are promoted on the Internet.

Cloud Cinema on streaming platform iQiyi has recently launched the second season of "Action Master" for film enthusiasts to enjoy during summer at home.

Three action-packed comedy and crime dramas are available —- "To Live Through Death," "Second Life," and "Black Storm."

"To Live Through Death," starring Fan Siu-wong and Andy On, is about a middle-aged lame man's collaboration with a young police officer to rescue his adopted daughter, who was kidnapped by an illegal overseas organization.

The man reveals his secret past and fights against the criminal group with superb martial arts skills.

"Second Life" is a comedy about an old woman and a young man's mutual redemption and support. Hong Kong actress Yuen Qiu plays the leading role.

Starring Shi Xiaolong and Bao Bei'er, "Black Storm" centers on a police officer's endeavors to fight against evil criminal gangs for the sake of all law-abiding people.

'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

A poster advertises "To Live Through Death."

'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

A poster advertises "Second Life."

Earlier this year, the first season of "Action Master" released four films on the Internet, being "Blocking the Horse," "Eye for an Eye 2," "Hunt the Wicked," and "The Wild Blade of Strangers."

With total online box office revenue exceeding 68 million yuan (US$9.4 million) in the first season, "Action Master" also ignited the enthusiasm of many young viewers for kung fu.

According to Yang Haitao, senior vice president of iQiyi, male users contribute over 60 percent of the playback time to iQiyi's film business and have a preference for action movies.

The second season of "Action Master" continues to focus on the diversified expression and innovation of the action film genre.

Comedic elements and new Chinese aesthetic expressions are incorporated on the basis of hardcore combat against crime, presenting a different action narrative style.



'Action Master' raises curtains on second season

A poster advertises "Black Storm."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     