'The Tricks of Scapin' to be staged at Great Theater of China

"The Tricks of Scapin," a French comedy drama by Molière, will be staged at the Great Theater of China from September 20 to 22.

It is an eye-catching part of the 2024 International Theater Festival of the city's Show Life cultural brand.

The farce written by Molière in 1671 tells the story of two young men, who both have their own sweethearts, but their father wants them to marry strangers. They ask their servant Scapin for help.

Molière displays his talent for improvisation in this work which also explores one of his favorite themes, that of intergenerational conflict.

In the play, the role of mother is absent, while the father exerts supreme authority over their sons' marital life in a dictatorial manner.