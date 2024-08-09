Feature / Entertainment

The farce written by Molière in 1671 tells the story of two young men, who both have their own sweethearts, but their father wants them to marry strangers.
The comedy "The Tricks of Scapin" was written by Molière in 1671.

"The Tricks of Scapin," a French comedy drama by Molière, will be staged at the Great Theater of China from September 20 to 22.

It is an eye-catching part of the 2024 International Theater Festival of the city's Show Life cultural brand.

Molière displays his talent for improvisation in this work which also explores one of his favorite themes, that of intergenerational conflict.

Molière displays his talent for improvisation in this work which also explores one of his favorite themes, that of intergenerational conflict.

In the play, the role of mother is absent, while the father exerts supreme authority over their sons' marital life in a dictatorial manner.

The characters in the play have distinct personalities.

'The Tricks of Scapin' to be staged at Great Theater of China

The younger generation challenges traditional norms, and bravely breaks the shackles of patriarchy in their pursuit of love and freedom. During this process, the servant Scapin plays a crucial role.

The characters in the play have distinct personalities and the plot is full of ups and downs and laughter, which make it a classic and timeless work on stage even after more than 350 years.

Online ticket sales for the play started at 3pm on Friday at Damai and Maoyan. Early birds are offered discounts.

The theater festival, featuring seven stage productions from home and abroad, will raise its curtain at the end of August.

Event info:

Date: September 20-22

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Great Theater of China 中国大戏院

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd 牛庄路704号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
