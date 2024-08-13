Documentary tells the story of brave Chinese fishermen who saved British lives

Documentary film "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru," which premiered in June at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, will be released nationwide on September 6.

Tickets for the film festival showing sold out in under 10 minutes, with the screening moving many viewers to tears.

Chinese marine physicist Fang Li spent about eight years making the documentary to unveil this previously little-known historical event.

When the Lisbon Maru, a Japanese cargo ship, was sunk by a torpedo from an American submarine off Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in 1942, the British prisoners of war onboard jumped into the sea but the Japanese army started shooting at them.