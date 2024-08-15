'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

"Lost in the Stars," a musical adapted from the high-grossing suspense crime film of the same name, will be staged at the AIA Grand Theater from August 17 to 25.

The 2023 movie, starring Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni, took more than 3.5 billion yuan (US$490 million) at the box office, according to ticketing and film data platform Maoyan.

It was the biggest summer box office sensation last year in the Chinese mainland.

The musical retains the many twists and an unexpected ending in plot centered on a husband's search for his wife who disappeared during an overseas trip.