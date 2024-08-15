﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
Cast of musical set to open at the AIA Grand Theater on August 17 share thoughts with the media on their interpretation of film that captivated moviegoers across China last year.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

The cast of the musical shared their insights into the stage production with the media.

"Lost in the Stars," a musical adapted from the high-grossing suspense crime film of the same name, will be staged at the AIA Grand Theater from August 17 to 25.

The 2023 movie, starring Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni, took more than 3.5 billion yuan (US$490 million) at the box office, according to ticketing and film data platform Maoyan.

It was the biggest summer box office sensation last year in the Chinese mainland.

The musical retains the many twists and an unexpected ending in plot centered on a husband's search for his wife who disappeared during an overseas trip.

'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

The musical has been adapted from the movie of the same name.

On August 14, the cast of the musical, including Zheng Qiyuan, Ye Linsheng and Jiang Qianru, shared their thoughts about the stage production with the media.

They said the musical would tell the story from a different perspective and explore the complexity of humanity.

Since its opening in September last year, the AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund has staged more than 200 high-quality performances, attracting over 200,000 theatergoers.

In the following months, performances at the theater will include acclaimed drama "Deling and Cixi," Yang Liping's original dance drama "The Peacock" and Russian musical "Anna Karenina."

If you go:

Date: August 17 to 25

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号

'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

A poster advertises the upcoming drama "Deling and Cixi."

'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

A poster advertises dance drama "The Peacock."

'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation

A poster for Russian musical "Anna Karenina"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhu Yilong
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     