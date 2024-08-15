'Lost in the Stars' on stage adds new twist to cinema box office sensation
"Lost in the Stars," a musical adapted from the high-grossing suspense crime film of the same name, will be staged at the AIA Grand Theater from August 17 to 25.
The 2023 movie, starring Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni, took more than 3.5 billion yuan (US$490 million) at the box office, according to ticketing and film data platform Maoyan.
It was the biggest summer box office sensation last year in the Chinese mainland.
The musical retains the many twists and an unexpected ending in plot centered on a husband's search for his wife who disappeared during an overseas trip.
On August 14, the cast of the musical, including Zheng Qiyuan, Ye Linsheng and Jiang Qianru, shared their thoughts about the stage production with the media.
They said the musical would tell the story from a different perspective and explore the complexity of humanity.
Since its opening in September last year, the AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund has staged more than 200 high-quality performances, attracting over 200,000 theatergoers.
In the following months, performances at the theater will include acclaimed drama "Deling and Cixi," Yang Liping's original dance drama "The Peacock" and Russian musical "Anna Karenina."
If you go:
Date: August 17 to 25
Tickets: 80-880 yuan
Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院
Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号