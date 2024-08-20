National theater to stage classic, new Peking Opera plays in Shanghai

China National Peking Opera Company series of classic and new Peking Opera plays will showcase the company's achievements in in recent years.

The China National Peking Opera Company will stage a series of classic and new plays at Shanghai's Wanping Theater, from August 27 to 31. "Five Daughters Offering Felicitation" is a Peking Opera adaptation of Gu Xidong's classic Yueju Opera play of the same name.

The plot integrates the story of family ethics into the political vortex, depicting the warmth and coldness of human emotions and the complexities of humanity.

Adapted from playwright Chen Yan's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning work of the same name, "The Protagonist" centers on performing artist Yi Qin'e's long-term inheritance and innovation in traditional Chinese opera. "The Wild Boar Forest" is a story about Lin Chong from "Water Margin," which is one of the "four great classical novels" of Chinese literature. The tale revolves around Lin's decision to take up arms against the government at Mount Liangshan after being framed by Gao Qiu and having family members die because of that. The play has created a new paradigm of integrating the performing arts of Peking Opera laosheng – old male roles, and wusheng – martial arts roles, on the stage.

The youth version of "Women Generals of the Yang Family" is another highlight of the series. In 1959, the China National Peking Opera Company debuted the original version of the play, which tells the story of a group of patriotic ancient Chinese heroines. After being passed down and polished by several generations of artists, the newest youthful version aims to cater for today's young audiences.