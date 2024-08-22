Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Huju Opera Theater unite for Duffy show

Shanghai Huju Opera Theater will enhance its "Enjoy the Moon with Duffy and Friends" show, with special performances by young actresses singing theme song in Shanghai dialect.

Shanghai Disney Resort is ushering in the autumn season with Duffy Month, bringing a special Mid-Autumn Festival event infused with distinct Shanghai flavors.

In collaboration with the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, the resort will enhance its "Enjoy the Moon with Duffy and Friends" show. From September 15 to September 17, each day's final show will include a special performance by a young actress from the famed theater. She will perform the Duffy Month theme song, "Let's Get Together," in the Shanghai dialect, uniquely blended with traditional Huju rhythms, adding a local twist to the festivities. Throughout September, Duffy Month offers guests myriad ways to engage with the beloved story of Duffy and Friends. Attractions include beautifully themed floral arrangements, charming photo walls, and miniature sets along Mickey Avenue, perfect for posing with Duffy characters. The celebrations peak on September 29, when the resort celebrates the third anniversary of LinaBell.

From October 4 through November 2, guests can enjoy an entire month of opportunities to dress up and show their naughty side. This year also marks a first for Shanghai Disneyland with the introduction of the "Howl-o-ween" festival in the Zootopia themed area, the first and only land inspired by a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. During this inaugural event, guests can "transform" into different species and participate in themed activities. The Halloween season hits its peak with the return of the iconic Halloween Spook-tacular. Extending from October 25 to October 26 and resuming from October 31 to November 2, this event expands the festive atmosphere with additional party zones and extended days, offering guests more opportunities to don costumes and partake in the Halloween revelry.