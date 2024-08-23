Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences

Famous theater artist Li Shujian is introducing Quju Opera classic plays to Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

From August 22 to 24, Quju Opera performers from the Haixuanchi Quju Opera Company of Henan Province will present plays including "Silang Visits His Mother," and "Kou Zhun Carries Boots on his Back."

A regional theater art form of Central China's Henan Province and a national intangible cultural heritage item, Quju Opera is well-loved for its beautiful melodies and diverse singing tones and styles that delicately depict the emotions of the characters. It usually tells folk legends and portrays stories about family life.

The plays offered to Shanghai audiences are all newly adapted small-theater versions, which impart the charms of opera to both newcomers and fans.