﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
Quju Opera performers from the Haixuanchi Quju Opera Company of Henan Province will present plays including "Silang Visits His Mother," and "Kou Zhun Carries Boots on his Back."
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences

From August 22 to 24, classic Quju Opera plays are offered to local audiences at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

Famous theater artist Li Shujian is introducing Quju Opera classic plays to Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

From August 22 to 24, Quju Opera performers from the Haixuanchi Quju Opera Company of Henan Province will present plays including "Silang Visits His Mother," and "Kou Zhun Carries Boots on his Back."

A regional theater art form of Central China's Henan Province and a national intangible cultural heritage item, Quju Opera is well-loved for its beautiful melodies and diverse singing tones and styles that delicately depict the emotions of the characters. It usually tells folk legends and portrays stories about family life.

The plays offered to Shanghai audiences are all newly adapted small-theater versions, which impart the charms of opera to both newcomers and fans.

Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences

Famous theater artist Li Shujian is devoted to the development and exchanges of traditional Chinese operas.

Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences

Quju Opera is a regional theater art form of Henan Province.

The new version has more emphasis on exploring and expressing the characters' inner thoughts. The emotions of the characters are presented in a more delicate and vivid way, making traditional classics of the opera more accessible to the audiences of today.

As an important force in inheriting and developing traditional Chinese operas, the Li Shujian Chinese Opera Art Center of Henan Province has been committed to the operas' dissemination and exchange for a long time.

Since its collaboration with Yuyuan Garden Malls, more than 20 immersive small-theater performances have been staged to wide acclaim.

Event info

Date: August 22-24, 7:15pm

Venue: Beaufort Terrace

Address: 4/F, 10 Wenchang Rd 文昌路10号4楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     