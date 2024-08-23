Quju Opera classics made more accessible to local audiences
Famous theater artist Li Shujian is introducing Quju Opera classic plays to Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.
From August 22 to 24, Quju Opera performers from the Haixuanchi Quju Opera Company of Henan Province will present plays including "Silang Visits His Mother," and "Kou Zhun Carries Boots on his Back."
A regional theater art form of Central China's Henan Province and a national intangible cultural heritage item, Quju Opera is well-loved for its beautiful melodies and diverse singing tones and styles that delicately depict the emotions of the characters. It usually tells folk legends and portrays stories about family life.
The plays offered to Shanghai audiences are all newly adapted small-theater versions, which impart the charms of opera to both newcomers and fans.
The new version has more emphasis on exploring and expressing the characters' inner thoughts. The emotions of the characters are presented in a more delicate and vivid way, making traditional classics of the opera more accessible to the audiences of today.
As an important force in inheriting and developing traditional Chinese operas, the Li Shujian Chinese Opera Art Center of Henan Province has been committed to the operas' dissemination and exchange for a long time.
Since its collaboration with Yuyuan Garden Malls, more than 20 immersive small-theater performances have been staged to wide acclaim.
Event info
Date: August 22-24, 7:15pm
Venue: Beaufort Terrace
Address: 4/F, 10 Wenchang Rd 文昌路10号4楼