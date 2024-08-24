Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

In order to let the audience see the real effect of Yueju Opera stage performances in the film, the crew carried out meticulous observations and recordings in the pre-preparation process. Their efforts enable the film to authentically visualize and document the offline performances, especially the delicate emotions of the characters.

Based on the plot of the acclaimed 1992 Hong Kong film "New Dragon Gate Inn," the Yueju Opera movie newly interprets a martial arts story against a backdrop of the middle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), on the border of a desert.

As the producer and artistic director of the movie, Yueju Opera performing artist Mao Weitao holds an opinion that "Yueju Opera should be innovative while adhering to tradition."

This film not only retains the charm of traditional Chinese theater but also caters to a contemporary young audience with new approaches and elements. It is also an effort of the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Troupe and the Wenzhou Yueju Opera Troupe to break through the limitations of space and allow a wider audience to get closer to the Yueju Opera.

The big-screen production, in the eyes of the producers, is not only an inheritance of the art form but also a positive exploration of Yueju Opera's innovation and development in the new era.