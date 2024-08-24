﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  14:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-24       0
Popular Yueju Opera performers Li Yunxiao and Chen Lijun's "New Dragon Gate Inn" movie will be released nationwide on August 30.
﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  14:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-24       0
Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

Yueju Opera film "New Dragon Gate Inn."

Popular Yueju Opera performers Li Yunxiao and Chen Lijun's "New Dragon Gate Inn" will be released nationwide on August 30.

It is a panoramic documentary-style record of the stage play.

Based on the plot of the acclaimed 1992 Hong Kong film "New Dragon Gate Inn," the Yueju Opera movie newly interprets a martial arts story against a backdrop of the middle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), on the border of a desert.

In order to let the audience see the real effect of Yueju Opera stage performances in the film, the crew carried out meticulous observations and recordings in the pre-preparation process. Their efforts enable the film to authentically visualize and document the offline performances, especially the delicate emotions of the characters.

Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

Li Yunxiao plays Jin Xiangyu in the movie.

Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

Chen Lijun plays Jia Ting in the movie.

Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

Yueju Opera artist Mao Weitao is the film's producer and artistic director.

As the producer and artistic director of the movie, Yueju Opera performing artist Mao Weitao holds an opinion that "Yueju Opera should be innovative while adhering to tradition."

This film not only retains the charm of traditional Chinese theater but also caters to a contemporary young audience with new approaches and elements. It is also an effort of the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Troupe and the Wenzhou Yueju Opera Troupe to break through the limitations of space and allow a wider audience to get closer to the Yueju Opera.

The big-screen production, in the eyes of the producers, is not only an inheritance of the art form but also a positive exploration of Yueju Opera's innovation and development in the new era.

Yueju Opera film 'New Dragon Gate Inn' hits right note

A poster for the Yueju Opera film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     