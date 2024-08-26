﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
The Paul Taylor Dance Company, praised as one of the most exciting and innovative dance companies, will bring its series to the AIA Grand Theater on December 5 and 6.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai

The famous Paul Taylor Dance Company will present "Dance for Life" in the city.

The prestigious Paul Taylor Dance Company will bring its "Dance for Life" shows to the AIA Grand Theater on December 5 and 6.

Praised as "one of the most exciting, innovative and delightful dance companies in the entire world" by the New York Times, the company is one of America's leading dance ensembles, dedicated to sharing modern dance with a broad audience.

Since its first European tour in 1960, the company has performed in over 600 cities in 64 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals in more than 40 countries.

The 147 dance works by the late dance artist Paul Taylor provide new interpretations and reconstructions of both music and body language, and have transformed the landscape of modern dance.

Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai

Famous works will feature in the shows.

Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai
Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai

Artists around the world continue to draw inspiration from Taylor's beautiful, powerful, and imaginative works, and his enduring artistic spirit has greatly influenced the development of modern dance.

Famous works including "Arden Court," "Esplanade," "Aureole," "Dust" and "Promethean Fire" will feature in the shows to offer audiences insights into Taylor's philosophy of art and his understanding of life, universe, and the kaleidoscopic emotional colors of humanity.

If you go:

Date: December 5-6, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号

Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai
Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     