Famed US company to bring 'Dance for Life' series to Shanghai

The prestigious Paul Taylor Dance Company will bring its "Dance for Life" shows to the AIA Grand Theater on December 5 and 6.

Praised as "one of the most exciting, innovative and delightful dance companies in the entire world" by the New York Times, the company is one of America's leading dance ensembles, dedicated to sharing modern dance with a broad audience.

Since its first European tour in 1960, the company has performed in over 600 cities in 64 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals in more than 40 countries.

The 147 dance works by the late dance artist Paul Taylor provide new interpretations and reconstructions of both music and body language, and have transformed the landscape of modern dance.