Feature / Entertainment

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Chinese Opera performers from six traditional theater companies in Shanghai will stage more than 40 performances throughout the city, including traditional and contemporary works
Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Performers from six traditional theater companies in Shanghai will stage more than 40 performances in the season.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas will present a performance season during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

Performers from six traditional theater companies in Shanghai will stage more than 40 performances at Yifu Theater, Wanping Theater and other suburban theaters in Pudong, Songjiang, Qingpu and Fengxian.

In 2021, Shanghai Peking Opera Company and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company jointly launched resident shows in the city which creatively combined the vocal arts and stunts of Peking and Kunqu opera.

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Peking Opera play "Women Generals of the Yang Family"

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Kunqu Opera play "The Peony Pavilion"

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Martial arts stunts are displayed on stage.

This time, various generations of artists will sing excerpts from classic plays such as "The Red-Mane Horse," "Women Generals of the Yang Family," and "The Peony Pavilion." Performers will not only showcase their superb singing skills, but also display their martial arts expertise on the stage.

Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company will present the original work "The Burning Dawn" while Shanghai Huju Opera Company will stage "Chen Yi in Shanghai" to evoke memories of history from different perspectives of revolution and development.

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Huaiju Opera play "The Burning Dawn"

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

Huju Opera play "Chen Yi in Shanghai"

Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

A poster advertising the performance season from October 1 to 7.

Multiple art elements of symphony, multimedia, and film will also be incorporated into the shows to break through tradition and present a visual feast to the audience.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will travel to Beijing, and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces to stage the company's representative works "A Dream of Red Mansions" and "The Butterfly Lovers." Shanghai Pingtan Troupe will also tell both historical and modern-day stories in the Suzhou dialect to entertain audiences.

Source: SHINE
Special Reports
