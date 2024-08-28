Opera performances to celebrate founding of the People's Republic of China

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas will present a performance season during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

Performers from six traditional theater companies in Shanghai will stage more than 40 performances at Yifu Theater, Wanping Theater and other suburban theaters in Pudong, Songjiang, Qingpu and Fengxian.

In 2021, Shanghai Peking Opera Company and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company jointly launched resident shows in the city which creatively combined the vocal arts and stunts of Peking and Kunqu opera.