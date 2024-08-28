﻿
Hirokazu Koreeda classics to be screened next month

A treat for film lovers in Shanghai with eight classic works by the celebrated Japanese director offering in-depth insights into his observations on life and human nature.
Celebrated Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda has received many awards in his film directing career.

The Shanghai Art Film Federation is hosting the 2024 Hirokazu Koreeda Japanese Film Exhibition from September 6 to 16 at the Grand Cinema and Tianshan Cinema — Hongqiao Art Center.

With eight classic works exploring eternal themes about family, love, and humanity, the exhibition offers in-depth insights into the filmmaker's observations on life and human nature.

Born in Tokyo in 1962, Koreeda is known for his unique artistic perspective in bringing heartwarming stories to the big screen. With distinct Japanese cultural characteristics, his work, like delicate paintings of life, impresses audiences with the brightness of humanity and allows them to reflect on the true meaning of life.

The movies being screened are the following:

"Maborosi" is an adaptation of Japanese writer Teru Miyamoto's novel.

"Maborosi" (1995)

Starring Makiko Esumi and Takashi Naitô, the film is an adaptation of Japanese writer Teru Miyamoto's novel of the same name. It centers on a young woman's efforts to figure out the real reason for her husband's suicide.

In a gentle and plain style, the film presents a delicate portrayal of the characters' inner world, as well as the burden and hope of life. The film was nominated for the Golden Lion at the 52nd Venice International Film Festival.

"After Life" leads audiences to contemplate the meaning of life.

"After Life" (1998)

Starring Arata lura and Erika Oda, the film was nominated in the main competition at the 3rd Busan International Film Festival. Set in an after-life transit station, the film tells the story of two men who work there to help the deceased review and record their most precious memories for eternity.

The film uses warm yet profound colors and narrative to guide audiences to contemplate the meaning of life, the world after death, and cherish and reminisce about the time that has passed.

"Distance" reveals the loneliness, betrayal, and redemption in human nature.

"Distance" (2001)

Starring Arata Iura, Yûsuke Iseya and Susumu Terajima, the film was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 54th Cannes Film Festival. The film revolves around the deep contemplation of four family members of cultists who poisoned a water source.

The film uses multiple narrative lines and intertwines reality and the characters' memories to showcase the profound impact of cult events on victims and their families, revealing the loneliness, betrayal, and redemption in human nature.

"Nobody Knows" is based on a true event.

"Nobody Knows" (2004)

Starring Yûya Yagira and Ayu Kitaura, the film was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival. Based on a true event, the film focuses on the difficult lives of four children left by a single mother in a small Tokyo apartment.

It showcases the resilience and mutual support of children in difficult situations through delicate storytelling and genuine emotions. The film also reveals the ruthlessness of society of that time toward vulnerable groups.

"Still Walking" won the Best Director award at the 3rd Asian Film Awards.

"Still Walking" (2008)

Starring Hiroshi Abe and Yui Natsukawa, the film won the Best Director award at the 3rd Asian Film Awards. In the movie, a family gathers together for a commemorative ritual, but complicated emotions and barriers between family members are gradually revealed.

The film captures the details and subtle changes of daily life through calm and authentic language, showcasing the weight of life and the warmth of family affection in a soothing and delicate rhythm.

"Our Little Sister" was a Palme d'Or nominee.

"Our Little Sister" (2015)

The film, starring Haruka Ayase and Masami Nagasawa, was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 68th Cannes Film Festival. Adapted from the manga by Akimi Yoshida, the film tells the story of three sisters who after the death of their father invite their 13-year-old half sister to their grandmother's home, where they begin to emotionally accept her.

The film is not only a story about an ordinary family, but also a film that explores growth, forgiveness, and the power of self discovery.

"After the Storm" concerns a private detective's family struggles.

"After the Storm" (2016)

Starring Hiroshi Abe and Yôko Maki, the film revolves around a middle-aged private detective's struggles to find child support money and reconnect with his son and ex-wife after the death of his father.

The film explores the distance between happiness, dreams, and reality, as well as how people find meaning in life by accepting their imperfections. It was nominated for the Un Certain Regard award at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

"Shoplifters" won the Palme d'Or at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

"Shoplifters" (2018)

The film, starring Lily Franky and Sakura Andô, won the Palme d'Or at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The film revolves around a special family whose members, despite wandering on the edge of the law to make a living, still use their kindness and bonds to bring warmth to each other.

The film showcases the wisdom of life and the brilliance of human nature in adversity through delicate emotional depiction and profound reflection on reality.

If you go:

Grand Cinema 大光明电影院

Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号

Tianshan Cinema — Hongqiao Art Center 天山电影院-虹桥艺术中心(旗舰店)

Address: 888 Tianshan Rd 天山路888号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
