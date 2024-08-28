'Dune: Part 2' is an absolutely stunning cinema!

Let me begin by saying that if "Dune: Part 2" was released last year without delay, Oppenheimer would've had a formidable opponent at the Oscars.

The screenplay is one of the best I've seen in all commercial films, as the credit goes not only to Frank Herbert's work, but also the scriptwriter's adaptation and the director's execution.

After a short monologue of Irulan that contextualizes the narrative, the movie continues with Paul's adaptation to the Fremen life, divergence with his mother's belief, and sprouts of love with Chani.

Just as I thought that the story will follow the path of Avatar, the audience are pulled out of the main plot to explore other aspects of the Dune universe: Feyd-Rautha's maniacal rise, the Bene Gesserit's bloodline scheme, and Alia's subtle influence through Jessica – and then we're brought back to Paul's arc through Gurney Halleck.